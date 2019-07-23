On immigration, Democrats are in danger of falling into President Donald Trump’s trap.
Most of the candidates have stampeded to the left on immigration, apparently in hopes of channeling voter indignation and winning support from Latinos.
Some, including Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren, want to “decriminalize” crossing the border without papers and treat it as a less severe civil infraction.
Others, including Kamala Harris, have promised not to deport any migrant unless he or she has committed a serious crime.
At a debate last month, all 10 candidates onstage said they would ensure that undocumented migrants are guaranteed health care.
Trump responded by declaring the election over. “That’s the end of that race!” he tweeted.
Not necessarily. Immigration ought to be a losing issue for the president; most of his policies are unpopular.
A CNN poll last month found that most Americans disapprove of Trump’s crackdown on migrants. Most said immigrants in the country should be offered a path to legal residency, and most said the United States should allow refugees from Central America to seek asylum — a resounding repudiation of Trump’s policies.
But there’s a catch: Most voters also say they want limits on who can enter the country.
Substantial majorities support making the border more secure and hiring more Border Patrol agents — but not building the wall.
Traditionally, Democrats have supported both sides of that equation — humane treatment for migrants and secure borders — and it was a popular position.
But so far this year, few have spoken up in favor of border enforcement of any kind. In the debates, only four of 20 candidates mentioned border security at all — and then only in passing.
“What is being lost is the overwhelming consensus that I know exists in the American public,” said Jeh Johnson, who headed Homeland Security under President Barack Obama. “Yes, we should be fair and humane to people who are here ... but we also want a secure border.”
He argued that Harris’ promise to forswear deportation for nonfelons would be “tantamount to a public declaration ... that our borders are effectively open to all.”
Other former officials said Castro’s proposal — to make unauthorized entry into the country a civil violation instead of a crime — would have little practical effect. Castro has argued that a law is needed to ensure no future president can revive family separations, the Trump policy of removing children from their relatives.
Latinos are divided too. The president of the League of United Latin American Citizens says he thinks guaranteeing health care for undocumented migrants is a bad idea. “There has to be some moderation,” Domingo Garcia said.
So here’s a challenge and an opportunity for any Democrat willing to tackle a tough problem in a balanced way: Grab this issue and run with it.
Proclaim, as you already have, all the ways you reject what Trump has done. Reaffirm your commitment to protecting “Dreamers” — undocumented migrants who arrived as children — and to giving their parents a path to citizenship. Spell out how you’d fix the asylum process, reunite separated families, and reform the Border Patrol and ICE.
Then explain the other pieces voters want to hear: How would you make the border more secure? How would you make sure criminals don’t get in? Whom would you deport and why?
Doyle McManus is a Los Angeles Times columnist who can be reached at doyle.mcmanus@latimes.com.
