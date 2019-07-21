Ellen Broglio: Let's stop this practice of combining schools

Big-box buildings and economies of scale work wonderfully well for Walmart, but they do not translate into educating our children. Small schools lead to better student outcomes (higher test scores, healthier students, less violence and more parental involvement), according to several studies cited in “Education World,” an online resource for educators.
Ask any parent or most residents where educating our children falls on a scale of importance to them, and most will say it’s high on the list, if not at the top. Do our actions bear this out?
Somewhere along the line, the Joplin School District fell in love with “economies of scale.” In 1987, it closed Memorial High School and combined it with Parkwood High School, to take a step backward and restore Joplin High School, which had been split into two schools a mere 20 years or so before. We got our first megaschool.
Our dropout rate increased (although it has improved recently), and so did disciplinary problems. Now, some people will tell you that changing times account for those two factors. I would argue that is not the case.
Educational research bears this out, but if we’d only step away and use common sense, we don’t need research to make our case. Would you rather your high school student be one of 2,500 or 1,250 students? I’d certainly make the case for the latter. According to University of Michigan research, 600 to 900 students is optimal size for a high school (https://news.umich.edu/high-schools-with-600-900-students-are-ideal-size-for-learning/).
So according to those numbers, Joplin should have added a high school to make a total of three rather than go to one high school to serve the entire town. Our high school students have suffered with a less than optimal educational situation for more than 30 years. In the meantime, Joplin has been consolidating elementary schools as buildings have been destroyed or had problems.
The administration cites “economies of scale” as their reason for pulling elementary schools out of neighborhoods and creating big box megaschools.
The numbers on a page support their argument for cost savings, but two things I’d point out: First, their cost-per-student charts do not include the cost of busing; and second, and more importantly, would be the intangibles not included in their cost per student. When I took Economics 101 at the University of Missouri, I was taught that quality of life had to be factored into each economic decision, and that is where the cost of these “economies of scale” schools is much too high.
Consider some of what we lose with these big-box megaschools:
• Each child must be driven to or bused to school. Quality of life lost is great, including cost to the environment with all those cars idling in line while parents drop off children the same way they pick up hamburgers at McDonald’s. Also lost are opportunities for children’s physical activity because parents can no longer walk them to school as well as opportunities for children to learn independence because they cannot walk home.
• Smaller school size (200 or so) allows the principal to know and greet every child coming to school. With a big-box school of 450 students or more, such intimacy is lost, and it’s no longer possible for the principal to know each child or greet him or her at the door. This loss of intimacy can lead to isolation.
• Small, neighborhood schools, which act as anchors to each community, are lost. The community becomes less cohesive; therefore, megaschools contribute to isolation and disintegration of community. Isolation leads to behavioral problems. Children need to feel they belong. It follows that the smaller and more tight-knit a community, the greater the feelings of belonging. The Joplin School District has been trying to address increased suicide in the district in the past few years. Feelings of isolation contribute greatly to suicidal feelings.
Larger schools also are more difficult for students to navigate physically, socially and academically.
So yes, Columbia has structural problems that need to be addressed. Two choices offered were to either renovate Columbia and build a new addition at its current site for $15.2 million or raze Columbia and rebuild at its current site for $15.3 million.
My vote would be for one of those choices. Or let’s find a new site within the Columbia district for a school.
But let’s stop the practice of combining schools. Just because this has become precedent does not make it the right choice. Consolidation is the wrong choice because “economies of scale” is false economy. The costs associated with dollar savings are too great.
Albert Einstein said that imagination is more important than knowledge. Let’s use our imaginations here. Let’s model for our children what we hope they gain when going through the Joplin school system. My hope is that children graduate from our school system with plenty of imagination because imagination is what the 21st century requires. Our children will have big problems to solve in this dysfunctional world of ours. Let’s use some imagination here so that our students have plenty when they need it.
We are in a good place with the Joplin School District these days. We have a fine school board and an excellent school board president who is competent, compassionate and an alumnus of Columbia Elementary School. We have a board member who is a former principal of Columbia. And we have good administrators who want to do the right thing for our students and our community. We do have a difficult problem at Columbia, but please, let’s not be blinded by numbers. We should consider the intangibles that improve quality of life.
If we’ll abandon this idea of another big-box school, all the best minds in town can put their imaginations toward saving two neighborhood schools (West Central and Columbia). I hope the board will schedule meetings that include engineers and architects and school administrators and teachers and community members to keep two neighborhood schools, not abandon them to economies of scale and anonymity.
Let me leave you with one last quote from Einstein, champion of imagination but also a scientist who valued data: “Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts.” Let’s remember that when we look at our charts comparing cost per student. When it comes to our children, data is not all that should be driving our decisions. Let’s remember our humanity.
Ellen Broglio is a Joplin resident whose children attended Columbia Elementary School.
