As family and friends of Carol Stark lay her to rest today, we take one more look back at the impact she had on the Joplin area through her long career at The Joplin Globe:
"Carol and her stories have been delivered to my door ever since she started at the Globe. Her professionalism was evident. My heartfelt condolences to her family and to her colleagues. Well done, Carol. Thanks for being part of Joplin." — Linda Harryman
"She was a leader for the community and a mentor to so many. A great loss." — Sue Doennig
“I’ve known Carol professionally and personally for 25 years or so, and I can assure you, no one will be able to adequately fill her shoes. We’ve lost a treasure who was a completely honorable and thoroughly ethical journalist. I will light a candle and pray that Joplin finds another like her. She fought a great fight, but my heart is broken at her passing.” — Alan Marble
"What a wonderful person Carol Stark was, and what a tremendous loss this is to Joplin and the surrounding communities. Please respect her legacy and continue her work at the Globe. Carol will be greatly missed." — Patricia Murphy Marston
"Carol loved newspapers and being a newspaperwoman, and she loved people who loved those things as much as she did. She was a pioneer, a legend and a damn good boss." — Greg Grisolano
"Carol was a well-liked, well-respected girl in high school, and her leadership skills were present early on. She has touched us all with years of quality work at the Globe. She was a longtime family friend. Her courage was so inspiring to me." — LeeAnn Babcock Luebber
"Carol was diagnosed with sarcoma a few months before me. All during my treatment, my grandmother would send me the columns Carol wrote about her experience. I still have them. I'd never heard of sarcoma before my diagnosis, and I never met Carol. But through her words, I felt a connection in our shared battle." — Amie Wood Squibb
"Carol was an asset to our region and always a pleasure to talk to and work with." — David Groves
"Carol Stark could make me laugh. Her annual Mother’s Day column usually made me cry. She was there for me on the saddest day of my life and gave me away at my recent wedding. It was an honor. She was a great boss, a great mentor and a friend through good times and bad. She is missed." — Dave Woods
"I had the privilege of sitting next to Carol over 10 years ago as she fought cancer. She was a bright light and changed the energy in the room. She was amazing to have at your side when going through something so challenging." — Charlie Brim
"She was always kind to me. We were media partners with the Globe, and I was in her office a few years ago when she had decided to fight this final round. I will miss her. She was always well-spoken. I am heartbroken for her family (and) thinking of you all. I am heartbroken for my friends in her newsroom." — Shannon Becker
"She and I went back over 30 years. Great person, friend and journalist with whom I enjoyed discussing many issues relative to education locally and at the state level. She will be missed." — Ron Lankford
"Carol was always so fair to me while I served as county clerk. I remember one Election Day and Carol called about a potential problem at an election site. She had received a call of complaint. She could have easily printed the complaint without questioning me. But she called me. A poll worker had misspoken to a voter, and I was able to fix the problem. I will always appreciate her wanting to get the facts without ruining a reputation or having the public question the integrity of our elections." — Bonnie Earl
"I loved her editorials. The world of journalism lost a wonderful person." — Katharine Spigarelli
"I dealt with Carol many times over the years. She was always respectful and easy to work with, even though we sometimes were on opposite sides of issues." — Delmar Haase
"Loved to serve, loved her community, loved her job and fulfilled it with great passion. A great listener who would hear you out first before responding. ... May we always remember this lady of high character and great class." — Clifford Wert
Carol, you have served the Globe and your community well, and you will be very much missed. Rest easy.
Emily Younker is the assistant metro editor for The Joplin Globe.
