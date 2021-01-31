Recently, I was sworn in for a four-year term as Missouri attorney general. During my previous two years in the attorney general’s office, we’ve taken on violent crime, worked to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits and combated human trafficking.
There’s absolutely no reason that people should feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods or the cities they’ve lived in for years. Through our Safer Streets Initiative, we’ve worked with the U.S. attorneys from the Eastern and Western districts to charge Missouri’s most violent offenders in federal court.
Lawyers from the attorney general’s office were sworn in as special assistant U.S. attorneys to help add prosecutorial firepower to the U.S. attorney’s office. Since launching the initiative, our special assistant U.S. attorneys have filed more than 500 charges against more than 250 defendants — a huge accomplishment in the fight against violent crime.
I also personally prosecuted a murder case in St. Louis and successfully secured a conviction against Antonio Muldrew. When I made my opening statement, I talked about how the victim, Abdulraf Kadir, fled civil war and unrest in Africa to make a better life for himself and his family in America, only to have his life brutally cut short. Prosecuting this case on behalf of the people of this state sent an important signal about my priorities.
Fighting for victims of crimes that are sometimes decades old was also a priority of mine. That’s why I began to recruit some of the state’s most experienced and revered prosecutors, Tom Dittmeier and Dean Hoag, to run my office’s new Cold Case Unit. In December, we launched that unit and announced charges in a murder dating back to 1986. Kristen Edwards, a loving mother and wife, was brutally assaulted and murdered near her home in Franklin County in 1986. Thanks to the work of Dittmeier Hoag, and the Franklin County sheriff, we were able to file charges against Kenneth Avery nearly 34 years later. I want to make it clear that the passage of time does not diminish or erase these crimes and that these victims will not be forgotten.
Continuing our focus on victims, we launched a new initiative to combat human trafficking in Missouri. Many think that human trafficking can’t be in their backyard, that it simply can’t happen in their community, city or state. Human trafficking is a dark web that operates nearly everywhere, even in Missouri. Earlier in 2020, I announced a shift in the way that human trafficking is reported, directing Missourians to go directly to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, a shift that almost immediately resulted in potential victims being rescued.
One of my most important announcements of 2020 was the launch of the Hope Initiative, a unique and first-of-its-kind push to root out human trafficking in illicit massage businesses across the state. Members of our Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force used evidence from websites such as Backpage, CityXGuide and others to find locations of illicit massage businesses in Missouri. Once we identified those locations, we sent several rounds of letters urging landlords to evict their tenants engaged in this illegal activity. Because of our action on this issue, 32 illicit massage businesses have either already been evicted or will soon be evicted.
Lastly, obtaining justice on behalf of victims of sexual assault has been a priority of mine. In 2020, through the SAFE Kit Initiative, we made incredible progress in testing previously untested sexual assault kits and are one step closer to holding offenders accountable.
Last year, after our exhaustive inventory where our team logged 17,152 miles and 4,200 hours in travel, we began to ship untested sexual assault kits to the lab to be tested. Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, we were able to ship 1,500 kits to the lab to be tested throughout the year, which marks great progress. Once those test results began to come back to the Office, we announced our first round of CODIS, or Combined DNA Index System hits, which means that DNA profiles obtained through the testing of the SAFE Kit matched a previously known offender in the system.
To date, we have 38 CODIS hits, which are currently being referred to and investigated by local law enforcement, a huge step toward justice for victims of sexual assault.
As I look ahead to the next few years, I want Missourians to know that it is my personal promise to continue to keep victims front and center in everything I do, and my commitment to obtaining justice on behalf of those victims remains rock solid.
Eric Schmitt is the Missouri attorney general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.