During the school year of 2019-20, my wife was preparing to retire from the Joplin school system and I was enjoying my retirement with a long-term substitution assignment at one of the local elementary schools. My wife and I, like so many others, were caught off guard by the effects of COVID-19 on our lives.
In addition to the minimal changes in our everyday routine, we were very conscious of the dramatic changes being experienced by young families and their connections to the educational system.
School-age children suddenly found themselves under quarantine in their homes and working with their beloved teachers through the implementation of virtual classrooms. The thoughts and prayers at the time were geared toward overcoming the effects of COVID-19 during the three months of summer. Getting back to normal was important and participation in school activities a top priority for working-class Americans.
The summer of 2020 ended with adopting preventive measures including masks and social distancing but not yet a vaccine. The virus was still part of life in Joplin and throughout the world. Being the parents of grown children who along with our grandchildren live out of state, my wife and I did not have to make any major adjustments to our lives, especially because we were both retired and did not face everyday interaction with others. My desire to return to my role as a substitute teacher in the Joplin area became a reality when I was notified my services were needed for a pregnancy leave of a fourth grade teacher.
Upon my arrival, I was immediately impressed with the manner in which this very serious pandemic was being handled. It began in the office and continued throughout the school as demonstrated by the professionalism of the faculty and staff.
Over the past month, I have had the privilege of working in a variety of Joplin schools, and I have found the administrative leadership to be exceptional. The schools have a general plan, which includes individual temperature testing every day, maintaining classroom isolation through a variety of adjustments to physical education, music, art and library, wearing masks in any area where contact can be made with those outside of your designated area (i.e. hallways), and cleaning educational areas on a regular basis. In addition, I have noticed individual programs that address the uniqueness of each school and its specific needs in terms of recess, lunch and class dismissals.
Education, as we know, is much more than textbooks, SMART boards and class-level evaluations. It also includes the socializing of our younger generation and the valuable lesson of working with others. Thanks to the incredible regular and special education teachers of the Joplin School District, our young people are receiving this training on a daily basis. The adjustments that have been made are immense, and yet the educators I have worked with take it in stride and never complain. The same can be said for the staff members of the Joplin School District, who have made great sacrifices to assure our local students have hot meals, clean classrooms and friendly greetings as they enter a safe and healthy environment each day.
Joplin administrators, teachers, secretaries, custodians, librarians, cafeteria workers and other staff members: Keep up the good work. COVID-19 will eventually go away, but the positive memories you have given the children of Joplin will last a lifetime.
Gene Koester is longtime educator in Joplin.
