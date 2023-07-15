Serial number 44-69972 rolled off the Boeing Wichita assembly line in 1944 and was delivered to the United States Army Air Forces in March 1945.
Too late for combat, it would be converted to a radar calibration aircraft, and in 1951 it joined its place in a squadron named for the Disney movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” From that point forward, aircraft 44-69972 would be known as Doc.
Yet advancing technology soon made it obsolete, and in 1956, Doc was sent to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, doomed to death as a target for the Navy’s ballistic missile program.
If not for one man, that is exactly where Doc would still be today, left to rot in the earthly hell that is the Mojave Desert.
That one man is Tony Mazzolini. A flight engineer on a sister ship during the Korean War, Tony had a personal connection with B-29s.
As a manager with Continental Airlines after the war, Tony crossed paths with a nine-plane Air Force radar squadron carrying the namesakes of Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs and the Wicked Witch.
Between his war experience and that chance encounter with the radar squadron, he set upon a mission to find one lone B-29 to save. Little did he know that his one bomber would be none other than a member of the Snow White squadron from years before.
It would take over a decade for Tony just to get the Navy to release Doc and another 16 years and hundreds of thousands of man-hours to reach Doc’s newborn date with destiny, July 17, 2016, and back to flight.
A date that, yes, yours truly was there to witness. Yes, as I stood there at the end of the runway, watching that glorious bird fly once again filled every ounce of my being with awe.
The Nov. 13, 2016, edition of “CBS News Sunday Morning” gives an excellent summary of the history and that maiden flight: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/restoring-a-world-war-ii-aviation-gem.
On March 7, 1944, serial number 42-92847 rolls out of the Douglas Aircraft plant in Oklahoma City, and roughly six weeks later on April 16, 1944, it would depart for England as part of Air Transport Command.
In the late hours of June 5, 1944, serial number 42-92847, a C-47 named That’s All, Brother, named by its pilot, John Donalson, commander of the 438 Troop Carrier Group as a message to Adolf Hitler that his days were numbered, took to the night sky over England as it led the airborne invasion of 800 planes and over 13,000 paratroopers in the early morning hours of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
That’s All, Brother would go on to participate in Operation Market Garden, the resupply of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, and Operation Varsity to breach the Rhine River in March 1945.
Just like Doc, the famed plane would be lost to history except for one man.
In 2006, Staff Sgt. Matthew Scales of the 106th Air Refueling Squadron began researching the unit’s history. Research led to discovering the plane sitting at Basler Turbo Conversions of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, awaiting a conversion that would scrap all but about 30% of the original aircraft. Word got out, the public responded and ownership transferred to the Commemorative Air Force for restoration.
By 2018, history again took to the skies, and on May 18, 2019, That’s All, Brother made a flyby of the Statue of Liberty and embarked for England to retrace its original flight for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
This past Saturday, I had the honor of going up in both of them.
From hearing the awesome power of Doc's four massive radial engines come to life, to my brother and I sitting in the metal seats where our boys of 80 years past faced their worst fears without a whimper, July 8, 2023 will till the end of my days be remembered not just by me, but in shared remembrance of them as well.
Two irreplaceable pieces of history that except for the determination of two men would have been lost forever.
A “no” here or an “I give up” there and it never happens. This column would never be written. Thousands of school kids and parents and grandparents alike would never know the emotions as the years wash away and you feel just a bit of what those years were like.
Thanks to the thousands of volunteers and staff that keep these and so many other historic birds flying, the spirit of that Greatest Generation lives on. A spirit that we must never let die.
If you can’t attend an event, you can still keep history alive with a donation via www.commemorativeairforce.com or via Doc’s Friends at www.b29doc.com.
