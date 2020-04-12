It had been building for years. A government with increasingly imperialistic tendencies was pushing and probing its neighbors and the world as to just what it could get away with.
It refused to acknowledge international boundaries and played as loose as possible with existing trade agreements, making each new year a year with increased tensions and higher stakes.
By the time the United States pushed back with embargoes and tariffs, the die was cast. There was no way this modern, emerging nation would ever return to playing second to America. Clash was coming, the only variable was how large and for how long. When that clash did finally arrive, the immediate cost was thousands of American lives and millions of households going to bed at night in fear of the uncertainty that tomorrow would bring.
If you see China in the above scenario, you would be incorrect, but you wouldn't be entirely wrong either.
Described in those opening paragraphs are events that happened during the second half of the 1930s between the United States and the empire of Japan, with the clash being the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
No, America is not under direct Chinese military threat, but it is, along with the rest of the world, most certainly under direct economic attack via decisions of the communist government in Beijing.
While we've had almost eight decades to examine Pearl Harbor and the events that led to it, we're not yet even in the infancy of examining how a virus out of Wuhan, China, could bring so much economic devastation to so many in such a short amount of time.
There are some today who still believe that Franklin Roosevelt knew of the impending Japanese attack yet was so determined to enter the war that he secretly allowed it to happen.
Eighty years from now, I firmly believe that there will be those who will still be believing that President Donald Trump knew of the impending danger and if not for him being president, America would have been spared the devastation of COVID-19.
In the months leading up to Pearl Harbor, top military commanders and the White House itself knew that Japan was gearing up for war against the United States, they just didn't know where and when. Even though more than 200 messages between Tokyo and its embassy in Washington had been decrytped over the months, its imminence was not fully known until the eve of the attack. Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 6, a U.S. Navy courier delivered to the White House the first 13 parts of a 14-part message. Upon reading it, the president turned to Harry Hopkins, one of his closest advisers, and said simply, “This means war.”
Ultimately, it would be determined that there was no singular decision/indecision, action/inaction that allowed Pearl Harbor but rather a trail of disconnected decisions made by a multitude of individuals that all contributed collectively to that date that lives infamy.
In April 2004, while the 9/11 Commission was in the final phase of releasing its findings, a noted author and military historian, Joseph Persico, discussed in the pages of The New York Times the conspiracy theories surrounding FDR and Pearl Harbor and explained them simply: “So why do conspiracy theories keep sprouting? Neat, suspenseful plots create high drama, while the truth is often messy, contradictory, even dull.”
The column ends with “Pearl Harbor was a catastrophe, not a conspiracy.”
To which I humbly add, so was 9/11, and so too is this current pandemic.
Pearl Harbor was the result of Japanese treachery, 9/11 was the result of radical Islamic terrorists, and the pandemic of 2020 is the direct result of the communist government of China purposefully hiding from the world the infection it knew it had while watching millions flee the city of Wuhan and saying nothing as untold thousands more were boarding international flights to population centers around the globe.
Now is not the time to play could've, would've, should've domestic political games.
Now is not the time to scapegoat.
Now is the time to assign the blame squarely where it belongs: communist China.
As of this writing numerous western nations are returning millions of Chinese-made test kits because they're defective. Adding insult to injury is their scrambling to purchase masks and personal protective equipment from the very country that caused the need for them in the first place.
This pandemic has exposed the mainland Chinese government for what it truly is: a clear and present danger to every freedom-loving person around the world.
While you're free to deny that fact, consider yourself warned that you do so at your own peril.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.