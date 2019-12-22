Seventy-five years ago, a real battle was raging.
Anyone who has ever been blessed to walk woods in the winter knows the feeling. The crunch of the snow beneath your boots, the crispness of the air, the absolute stillness — for a brief moment in time, you’re alone with it all. The silence brings a solace of soul unmatched.
And then you are reminded of whose home you're trespassing. A rabbit scampers ahead, a bird flutters from a bush, twigs snap ahead as a deer looks you back square in the eyes before moving along his trail.
I’ve walked a lot of winter woods in my years, and not one of them have I ever walked alone. They have always been with me — nameless, shifting images in the fog, yet seared into my mind as if they were my own flesh and blood.
“They” are the men of the winter of 1944 — veterans of Normandy, Ste-Mere-Eglise, Carentan, Eindhoven and Nijmegen — and those who only by luck of age and timing were the replacements for the dead who went before them.
By the end of November 1944, Allied successes since the D-Day landings in June had at last caught up with them. With the advance toward Germany moving faster than originally planned, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower faced the grim reality of units critically short of supplies and the lines to replenish them stretched dangerously thin. Add in the human toll on the troops from the past months of combat unrelenting and Ike had no choice but to pause and regroup. The dense woods and terrain of the Ardennes seemed the perfect spot to rest the veterans and prep replacements for the final assault yet to come.
And so it was that on Friday night, Dec. 15, 1944, American troops found themselves bedding down in the silence, beauty and perceived relative safety of the Ardennes Forest in winter. That world shattered at 5:30 a.m. when a massive German artillery barrage was unleashed along the entire Ardennes front, and an hour later, more than 200,000 German troops supported by hundreds of tanks smashed through the American lines. Adolf Hitler’s gamble to split British and American forces and retake the port of Antwerp was now off the planning table and rolling west. Known to the Germans as operation Watch on the Rhine, it would enter history as the Battle of the Bulge in reference to the bulge in American lines that emerged on situation maps as German forces advanced.
By nightfall, hundreds of American troops lay dead and dying, their shell shocked brethren either already captured or in full retreat. The night of Dec. 16, 1944, would see more chaos than at any other time of the war since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor three years earlier.
The next day, an advancing German SS unit assembled roughly 150 American prisoners in a snow-covered field next to the Café Bodarwe at the Baugnez Crossroads outside Malmedy and opened fire, killing more than 80 on the spot. News of the Malmedy Massacre quickly spread throughout the region and stiffened the resolve of every trooper in the field. It would take almost another month — Jan. 13, 1945 — before the fighting would subside enough for their bodies to be recovered.
But as if the brutality of the Germans wasn’t enough, the winter of 1944-45 was the coldest in decades. Making things worse was the lack of winter clothing and supplies that would result in thousands of casualties from weather alone. In 2014, Paul Rogers, a veteran of the famed Band of Brothers, Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, put it in perspective for reporter Brian Burnes of The Seattle Times: “It was the worst place you could be. It snowed, and it got cold. And I mean cold. People don’t know what cold is. Nobody could get to us, or they didn’t even try because it was so cold. I was able to pack some extra socks, but not everybody had them, so a lot of guys had their feet ruined. Miserable.”
Roger’s misery was at last relieved when reinforcements and supplies arrived via elements of Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army the day after Christmas. With the weather lifting and allied air attacks resumed, it was only a matter of time before Hitler’s last gamble went bust. But not before another 10,000-plus American deaths and another 70,000-plus wounded and missing. By the time the battle reached its official end date of Jan. 25, 1945, the Battle of the Bulge had become the largest and most deadly battle of the war for U.S. troops.
Wherever you are today, whatever you’re doing, please, take just a moment and reflect back on that time 75 years ago, when war was waging, men were dying and a dry pair of socks was a luxury. Sometimes life just needs perspective.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
