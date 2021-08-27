With still unknown thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies stranded behind enemy lines Tuesday, the western world waited to hear if President Joe Biden would stand with them or if he would bow to a Taliban-dictated Aug. 31 deadline.
The appearance had been postponed for hours. Rumors were flying about just what Biden had told G7 leaders on their morning call. Did he listen to reason or stick with his own stubbornness?
When hours later he at last stepped to the podium and started to speak, it was obvious that reason had lost.
Rather than opening with the immediate and urgent crisis at hand, the president instead went into rattling off a domestic political update and congratulating Nancy Pelosi for getting his left-wing base’s $3.5 trillion wish list passed through the House.
Even the most cynical of us didn’t see that one coming.
In what seems like forever ago, on Feb. 4, a then-swaggering Biden went to the State Department and delivered the first foreign policy speech of his administration. A few quotes from that speech:
“As I said in my inaugural address, we will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.”
“We can’t do it alone.”
“We must start with diplomacy rooted in America’s most cherished democratic values: defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights, respecting the rule of law and treating every person with dignity.
“That’s the grounding wire of our global policy — our global power. That’s our inexhaustible source of strength. That’s America’s abiding advantage.”
“America’s alliances are our greatest asset and leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and key partners once again.”
He stated that we would be “reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost,” and that he would “earn back our leadership position, to catalyze global action on shared challenges.”
He reminded that, “America cannot afford to be absent any longer on the world stage.” He closed with, “our administration is ready to take up the mantle and lead once again.”
Just two months after Biden had delivered that hope to an anxious world, he walked into the Treaty Room of the White House and announced a full withdrawal of forces before Sept. 11, 2021.
In doing so he noted, “I believed that our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on the reason we went in the first place: to ensure Afghanistan would not be used as a base from which to attack our homeland again. We did that. We accomplished that objective.”
While the statement itself was correct, unfortunately the cold, hard fact that persistent vigilance would be required to maintain that accomplishment never found its way into that muddled mind of his.
Afghanistan will once again become a haven for terrorists the world over.
And when the time comes — and rest assured it will — that American forces are once again engaged against the Taliban and its terrorist brethren, they will have to do so against $85 billion worth of advanced U.S. military hardware that was not removed or destroyed during Biden’s bug out.
It will be years, if ever, before the allies will trust us again.
We could have, with our NATO allies, kept a small footprint that would have contained the Taliban and kept open existing intelligence channels and human source capabilities in one of the most strategic areas on the planet.
We have troops and bases all over the world to deter threats and keep peace, but we’re now supposed to just take Biden’s word that going dark in one of the most volatile regions in the world is nothing to worry about?
And what kind of president slams the door on American citizens and Afghan allies while laying out the welcome mat for anyone and everyone who shows up at our southern border?
The kind who former Defense Secretary Robert Gates stated in his memoirs “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That’s who.
In his rush to score a political victory before the 20th remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Biden has instead delivered the greatest single stain on American honor since we emerged onto the world stage at the end of World War II.
Thanks to the incorrigible behavior of a single man, America now stands alone and weakened at one of the most dangerous times in history.
And all that talk about repairing our alliances, engaging the world again, reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, and earning back our leadership position by standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and taking up the mantle and leading once again?
Not worth a tinker’s dam.
