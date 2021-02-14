The word “unity” has gotten quite the attention of late. Whether it was candidate and now President Biden repeating it to anyone who would listen or the thousands of times it made its way into newsprint and cable news scripts, it is now fast tracked for the Plain English Foundation’s “Worst Words of the Year” list for 2021.
Not because its not a “good” word in the sense of meaning but because of its unrelenting repetition by those who think just by saying it that it will happen.
They think Americans who do not identify as “liberal” or “left” will happily give up their rights of free speech, religious liberty and their right to keep and bear arms, and that they will somehow just forget all they know of history and willingly fall in line behind the left wing of today’s Democratic Party — the wing of the party that Biden has sadly deemed to be the future of America.
A January Gallup survey once again showed an American body politic solidly aligned (71%) ideologically with conservatives/moderates against the liberal aligned (25%).
It's an ideological majority that Biden now seems determined to ignore.
His flurry of executive actions since inauguration and his refusal to negotiate on items not even remotely related to COVID-19 relief in the $1.9 trillion bill Democrats are ramming through Congress clearly illustrate the new president couldn't care less about unity.
Which begs the question: Why?
Why would a man who had coveted the Oval Office for decades, whose campaign nucleus was bringing “normal” back to the White House and uniting a fractured and polarized nation, purposely undermine all that good will in a matter of days?
Why would he be so eager to prove that it was he, and not the young woman who asked him about his national appeal back in February 2020, that was the real “lying dog-faced pony soldier?"
Considering the number of former Obama administration personnel who are now taking up shop in the Biden administration, Biden appears to be the vessel by which Obama polices are being revived, completing what Obama promised in October 2008: “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
It was supposed to have happened in 2016, but Hillary Clinton blew it. President Donald Trump began dismantling that “transformation” one reversal of failed policy at a time.
With a mix of Reagan/Kennedy domestic and foreign policy, Trump put adversaries on notice, made allies step up and let the American people do what they do best: create jobs and an economy like no other nation on Earth.
Now comes Biden atop his unicorn Unity charging full gallop, his gold nib saber slashing away at anything Trump with a fury of folly not seen since Maj. Gen. George Pickett’s disaster at Gettysburg. And buoyed by a praetorian press corps and urged on by all around him, it’s certainly understandable. Yet just like Pickett, he will soon encounter the buzz saw of reality — the reality that no matter how glowing his press, no matter how praised by the international “community,” in the end he will be judged by that majority of Americans who still believe in America, including the America of David Turner, of Lamar, who in his letter to the editor (Globe, Feb 7) put the myth of Biden’s “unity” pledge to rest.
After noting that it was the extremists of their day and the ideals they espoused that give us this nation and our freedoms and rights of today, Turner expressed why he would not be singing around Uncle Joe’s campfire of unity any time soon: "We will not bow to those who want government to run our lives. We will not unite with those who buy votes with the welfare check. We will not unite with those who would forgive debts and have the American taxpayer bear the burden. My memory includes peasants in Russia under communism, Cuba with Fidel Castro, Venezuela rich in oil and an economy in ruins, and all other nations that have followed the ideas of Karl Marx."
In today's woke media environment, such words get Turner labeled a "right-winger" and "an extremist," and all for doing nothing more than espousing the governing philosophy of our Founding Fathers.
If Biden truly wants unity, he can achieve it. But he will first have to dismount his unicorn and take the reins away from the far-left wing of his party. And that’s a task I fear he’s just not up to.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.