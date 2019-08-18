Every generation has its own punch-in-the-gut moment: Pearl Harbor, JFK's assassination, 9/11.
Then there are our personal moments of a friend or family member, those we all carry with us. When we first got the news — and in that moment, you realize there will never again be a word spoken, a note written, a joke shared — you sit there, heart sunk, soul shattered, alone in a vacuum of emptiness.
No matter how long the time coming, no matter the preparations, no matter the goodbyes, death, when it comes, is never welcome.
And so it was that this past Wednesday, my evening went from news on the tube and Sunday’s column on the screen to unmitigated sorrow. Carol Stark, one of the absolute best of the best that the human race has to offer, after a fight that was beyond valiant, had at last lost her battle with cancer.
I sank back into the couch and I cursed and cried. Even though I knew it was coming, there was still that sliver of hope that she’d be given a reprieve, that God would let us have her back.
Through the anger and tears, I made my way to the keyboard and mustered the following to her personal account:
"There are times that just shake us to our core. This is one of those. You had an impact on so many lives and impacted each one with grace and honor. The emptiness of heart and soul with the news of your passing is beyond imagination. You will be missed more than ever imagined and remembered longer than you'd ever thought possible."
Then to the Globe account:
"This is beyond devastating. Carol was the epitome of what 'human being' meant. If we all were Carol Stark, there is nothing better that we could be."
And I meant every word.
What started more than a decade ago with a few letters to the editor turned into a guest column here and there, moved on to the Globe blogs project, and from there, the Wednesday column to the current Sunday column you’re reading today.
Along that timeline, Carol Stark the editor became Carol Stark the friend. Her first phone call of, “Would you be interested …” turned to years of banter and debate that for the rest of however many days I have left on this planet will forever be one of my greatest treasures.
We may have been on different sides of the political spectrum, yet with each story, each crisis, national or local, we learned from those debates that we weren’t really that far apart.
We both believed in a free and independent press, holding government accountable and that health care and education were critical to our society. Our difference wasn’t on the “what,” but over “how” the issues were addressed.
One of our last exchanges was on whether Joe Biden’s penchant to be rather “hands-on” with women in his presence would hurt his presidential chances, and another chapter in an ongoing discussion of opinion mixing in with reporting in Associated Press stories.
As the time came for her clinical trials and we knew this was the last shot, she still cracked a laugh. Prayers and thoughts were greatly appreciated, but don’t I dare send her any praying hand emojis.
That was her. Say it to her in person or on the phone, text or email, but for God's sake, leave the symbols to the children.
Every newspaper is an extension of its editor. From the columns on the opinion and editorial pages to the reporting on the front page, it is the editor that stitches it together for a seamless flow of information to the reader.
And it is from that editor that the character of a paper is known. And I know of no other paper with greater character than The Joplin Globe.
I know many of you were closer to Carol personally, but what I also know is I will never again be able to walk up that staircase, see her smile from behind her desk and walk into that office for a hug of humanity that only she could give.
And knowing that makes me very, very sad. And I know it does you as well.
Thank you Carol Stark for, well, being Carol Stark. May God rest your soul and heaven receive you in all the peace you so deserve.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
