From whatever direction, you see it from miles out as you make your approach, a great white sentinel jutting out of the flatness. It’s a marvel of engineering holding within its more than 50 bins more than 2.2 million bushels of the seeds that feed a world.
If the lifeblood of a city is its office buildings, the lifeblood of a Plains town is the grain elevator.
But if it weren’t for two events in the latter half of the 19th century, that 20th century marvel might never have been built at all.
Two blocks west is the intersection of Main and Central, where an iron arch secured by a limestone pillar on each side greets you, with “Caldwell” in the center, “1871” sitting atop and silhouettes of a cattle drive on the left and a steam train on the right. They are the two founding elements of what not only made this little town but now keep her alive.
The old opera house still stands on the southeast corner and has been restored to once again entertain with music and stage shows of the era. The Stock Exchange Bank still does business out of the same corner building where in 1881 Texas longhorns that used to just pass through to Abilene were instead shipped out on the new Santa Fe line.
It’s where cowboys, now flush with cash at the end of the trail, would take to the saloons, brothels and gambling houses and as www.legendsofamerica.com describes it:
“The cowboys could go wild after months on the dusty and treacherous trail. Gunfights, showdowns, general hellraising and hangings soon became commonplace. During its reckless Cowtown period between 1879 and 1885, Caldwell ‘boasted’ a higher murder rate and loss of more law enforcement officers than other more famous cowtowns. During this period, violence claimed the lives of 18 city marshals, leading a Wichita editor to write, ‘As we go to press hell is again in session in Caldwell.’ “
Growing up, that history wasn’t that big a deal. Oh sure, we all knew of Jesse Chisolm and his famous trail, but as I came into adulthood, the focus was squarely on the farm, school and church.
Never missed school, but there were the occasional Sunday services missed during harvest time. The minister didn’t mind, though. When your entire next year depended upon two weeks in June, even God understood it was forgivable to work on a Sunday.
Main Street in the 1960s had stores in every building, and on Saturdays, there wasn’t a parking spot to be had.
Main Street today is sadly far quieter. The post office built in 1941 before the world came apart is still there. Thankfully a grocery store and pharmacy have been able to hang on.
And in a nod to the times, the corner building that once held the Skelly filling station now is home to the phone company co-op’s tech store.
But on the second Saturday in May 2021 that Main Street came alive one more time.
Nicknamed “Border Queen” by the cowboys of years gone by, the old lady was celebrating her 150th birthday, and she was pulling out all the stops.
The sky was blue with white clouds scattered about when the announcer let the crowd know they were coming — “they” being modern-day cowboys bringing a heard of longhorns right down the center of Main Street just as their historic kin had done a century and half earlier.
Only this time, the women and children were gladly welcoming them.
A reenactment of Jim Talbot and his men in a running gunfight that lasted long enough for a hardware store owner to pass out guns and ammunition to gathered townspeople kicked off at the appropriate time of high noon. And again, the women and children did not have to flee. (The historical tone, however, did suffer a bit when all the gunfire set off a car alarm.)
A camp illustrating life on the trail and cowboy cooking sponsored by the Council Grove Regulators provided a stark contrast between life then and the conveniences of today.
As a lover of history, I loved every minute of it. But what I loved the most were all the smiles on the faces of all those kids. In the time in which we live, with so much hate and turmoil, there was — for a day in May in a tiny town on an old cattle trail — an untold number of smiles cracked, laughs heard and memories made.
Good memories. Happy memories. Memories that will carry them forth into their own adulthood. Memories that will hopefully spur them to bring back their own kids for the next one.
Not bad for a town that when she was only three years old was already on her ninth marshal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.