If there was one year — a “best” year in the 20th century — that year was 1945. For it was that year, if only for a brief moment in history, evil was conquered, and peace was at hand.
It started with Allied troops ending Adolf Hitler’s last hope via the Battle of the Bulge, his suicide in April, Victory in Europe in May, and the Empire of Japan unconditionally surrendering on the decks of the USS Missouri four months later.
Americans once again saw the colors of fall without the clouds of war and found their Thanksgiving dinners a lot more thankful.
Seventy-five years ago, Americans understood how fragile their republic was. They had literally defended with their lives the freedoms their founders had secured. Today, half the country thinks nothing of House Democrats and their impeachment charade tearing at the fabric of that republic.
Consider Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s opening remarks Wednesday as she was announcing her “managers” who would present the Democrats’ case in the Senate:
"Good morning, everyone. This is a very important day for us. As you know, I referenced temporal markers that our founders and our poets and others have used over time, to place us in time, to emphasize the importance of time, because everything is about time. How we use it, how we mark it ... As I have said, it has always been our founders, when they started, 'When in the course of human events it becomes necessary' — when. Abraham Lincoln: 'Four score and seven years ago.' Thomas Paine: 'These are the times that try men’s souls ...' Again and again, even our poets — Longfellow, remember, 'Listen my children and you will hear/Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere/On 18th of April ’75/Hardly a man is now alive/That remembers that famous day and year.' It is always about marking history, using time. On Dec. 18, the House of Representatives impeached the president of the United States, an impeachment that will last forever."
Notice the comment: “a very important day for 'us'” — not the nation, not the country, not the United States of America, but “us."
“Us” as in “we the Democrats," “we who refuse to accept election results," “we who are so angry with you Make America Great Again deplorables we ignore your vote and will do everything possible to deny you another."
As for the “temporal markers," “our founders and our poets” and the rest of her incongruous ramblings, that is between the Speaker and her voices. (I learned long ago not to waste too much time trying to find reason in a Pelosi speech.)
In the real world, a judge would tell her, “Your case is a sham, go do your homework and come back to me when you’re ready.” In Pelosi world, the U.S. Senate should now bail out the House for what it so abruptly ended in its unprecedented rush to an impeachment vote.
But it got more bizarre later in the day when the time arrived for the signing of the actual articles that would be transmitted to the Senate.
All of a sudden, the woman who was so solemn in December was dressed in bright pink and all smiles as three silver trays holding a bevy of monogrammed gold-plated souvenir pens awaited her at the signing desk.
And again, the voices spoke: “So sad, so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the president ... (have) taken us to this place. So today we will make history. When the managers walk down the hall, we'll cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House.”
It’s bad enough that Pelosi ignores that her “obstruction of the House” is rightfully granted to the co-equal executive branch by the Constitution she claims to be upholding, but when she closed with, “We honor our darling Elijah Cummings, who said, 'When one day we are dancing with the angels what would we say about what we did at this difficult time in our country's history?'" I found myself truly worried for her.
Equating a purely partisan exercise in political power to something that participants will answer for in their afterlife is a stretch even for her.
But then I remembered another Democrat, another quote from decades long past.
The great Will Rogers, whose statue silently whispered to those House members as they passed on their way to the Senate: “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”
Suddenly, it all made sense.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
