It starts a few minutes before 7 a.m., eastern time, a black screen with the United States outlined state by state.
The eastern third comes to life with small yellow specks multiplying with each passing minute. By 9:38 a.m., they're at their height, and states west of the Rocky Mountains are coming to life. And then within minutes, one by one, they start disappearing right before your eyes. Within an hour, there are maybe 50 left across the entire country.
The animation is from the Smithsonian Institute's National Air and Space Museum, and each of those yellow specks represents an aircraft over U.S. airspace that morning.
Only this wasn't any morning. This was Sept. 11, 2001, and as the museum's description explains: “At 9:45 a.m., FAA Command Center decided to close all U.S. airspace for the first time in history. Within a few hours, all commercial air traffic was grounded.”
It was a direct action in direct response to a direct attack.
If you were born before 1995, odds are you remember where you were, what you saw and what you heard that day the planes exploded and the towers fell. And you are forever one of those Americans who for the first time since Pearl Harbor found themselves facing nightfall wondering just what had happened. How could this be?
Almost two decades later, we are still dealing with the political and intelligence failures that allowed it to happen, and the mistakes made since that define our reality today.
Yet what the American public didn't know on that September morn was that the seeds of a far greater threat had already been planted — planted in soil tilled by corporations lusting after short-term gains and fertilized with the cheap labor of a complicit communist government clamoring for foreign capital.
The date was Oct. 10, 2000, the president was William Jefferson Clinton and the event was the signing into law of the U.S.-China Relations Act of 2000. The resulting devastation to this nation was as catastrophic as any foreign attack.
On that date, with that signature, the course was set for the communist government of China to join the World Trade Organization. It was a course that would result in the closing of more than 60,000 factories, the loss of millions of manufacturing jobs and the devastation of an uncountable number of American families.
In our rush to gorge ourselves on cheap this and cheaper that, we blinded ourselves to the underlying consequences — consequences now coming to light because of COVID-19.
Lost in all the day-to-day cable news sniping last summer was the testimony of Rosemary Gibson, a senior adviser at The Hastings Center and author of “China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.” She gave it before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on July 31, 2019.
Two of her most pertinent findings and warnings:
Medicines can be used as strategic and tactical weapons against the United States. Medicines in the hands of an adversary can be weaponized. Supplies can be withheld. Medicines can be made with lethal contaminants or sold without any real medicine in them, rendering them ineffective. These products can be distributed to specific targets. Detection is time-consuming at best and virtually impossible at worst.
Medicines should be treated as a strategic asset similar to oil and other energy supplies and agricultural commodities such as wheat and corn. The United States would cease to function within days if supplies of energy and food commodities were disrupted. The same is true of medicines.
Sadly, that's a threat now coming true as Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a professor at Seton Hall University's School of Diplomacy, tweeted March 4: “China's Xinhua News just posted a piece titled 'Be bold: the world owes China a thank you,' which says if China imposes restrictions on pharmaceutical exports, U.S. will be 'plunged into the mighty sea of coronavirus.'"
The communist government of China has made clear for years its intentions to topple the United States as the world's dominant economic and military power. And now an official press outlet of that same government just issued a not-so-veiled threat of closing down a vital drug supply chain if America stepped out of line.
We can keep placating an ever-more belligerent regime or we can confront it for what it is: a direct threat to our life, our liberty and our pursuit of happiness.
COVID-19 may be the headline of the day, but American freedoms vs. Chinese oppression are the headlines of tomorrow.
And those headlines are coming regardless of whether we want them. The question is: Who writes their ending?
GEOFF CALDWELL lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
