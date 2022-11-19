The narrative from Joe Biden and Co. in the wake of the 2022 midterms was single in focus and simple in word: Democracy was saved.
In their narrow context of avoiding a complete drubbing of the party’s political power, said narrative is correct.
But in the broader context of the future of this republic, democracy took a shot to the heart on Nov. 8. We’re more divided than ever, Donald Trump has announced a rerun candidacy and Biden is more committed to the left wing of his party than ever before.
Add in that fear mongering and outright lying worked on more voters than ever this year, and the future of American representative democracy is anything but saved.
While a certain class of politicians has been lying since the first one slithered out of the ancestral snake pit, the ease with which the president and his party so brazenly spewed that Republicans were going to end Social Security and Medicare, and if you didn’t vote the Dem ticket then American fascism is just around the corner, does not bode well for future elections.
Just how effective was the midterm attack on sensibility and truth?
Look no further than the day-after-election news conference, when a newly emboldened president once again felt the need to repeat that his policies had created a record 10 million new jobs and that his administration had lowered the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion.
So flippant is Biden’s approach to the truth that he doubled down: “Let me say it again: $1.7 trillion. No administration has ever cut the deficit that much.”
Anyone with even one functioning brain cell knows that businesses reopening as the draconian pandemic lockdowns were lifted had far more to do with the jobs numbers than anything the Biden administration did.
And that $1.7 trillion? Daffy Duck could have been president and the deficit still would have come down as emergency COVID-19 spending expired.
Granted, Trump told some whoppers and still does, but wasn’t Biden promoted in 2020 as the president who would be the honest, truth-telling president?
So prevalent is his penchant for stating that which is not so that Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post’s fact checker, was writing the day before the election: “President Biden is a self-described ‘gaffe machine.’ That’s no excuse, of course, for a president making false or misleading statements.”
He then listed Biden’s most recent flirtations with the truth. They include falsely claiming how much time he’s spent with President Xi of China, continually misrepresenting the true cost of gas under his administration, taking credit for a raise in Social Security benefits that in reality was a result of a 1972 inflation adjustment law signed by President Richard Nixon and claiming that his student debt relief scheme was the result of a law he signed that had been approved by Congress.
Biden’s claims were so misleading and so oft repeated that the Post had to bring back the Trump-era “Bottomless Pinocchio” to properly rate them. Kessler writes that such a rating is “to account for false or misleading statements repeated so often that they became a form of propaganda.”
At that same post-election news conference, Zeke Miller of the Associated Press posed this question to the president: “You mentioned that Americans are frustrated. In fact, 75% of voters say the country is headed into the wrong direction despite the results of last night. What in the next two years do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion of the direction of the country, particularly as you contemplate a run for president in 2024?”
To which a newly emboldened president replied: “Nothing, because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. The more they know about what we’re doing, the more support there is.”
There’s out of touch, and then there’s living-on-the-dark-side-of-the-moon out of touch.
Leadership failures and Trump vanity candidates may have allowed the Democrats to retain the Senate, but if President Biden truly believes he’s going to grow support with two years of even higher energy and food prices, letting another 5 million migrants pour across our border and giving away billions to other countries for his climate change ideology, then it’s way past time to demand he take a cognitive ability test.
What America needs in 2024 is a combination of the 1960 and 1980 elections — a John F. Kennedy passing of the torch with a Ronald Reagan ability to communicate.
After four years of Trump Twitter tirades and another four enduring Biden’s incompetence, the majority of this nation that lives between the fences of the warring tribes will be more than ready for such.
Whichever party recognizes that and nominates a candidate accordingly will be the party on the podium come Jan. 20, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.