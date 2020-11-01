I don’t think it is hyperbole to state that never in the history of this nation has there been a presidential election quite like this one.
On one side is an incumbent whom half the country and a vast majority of the media hate so viscerally that no amount of truth or fact can wrench them away from their Never Trump blankies.
On the other side is a professional politician who has been feeding at the public trough for nearly half a century — a man who only now, in this third attempt at the presidency, suddenly has the solutions to America’s problems that for some reason escaped him these past five decades.
In October 2017, I closed a column this way: “America today, for all practical purposes, is two countries under one flag.
"On one side, the Founding Fathers, limited government and maximum liberty; on the other a 'living' Constitution, a 'caring' government and rights allotted on an 'as needed' basis by that same government.
"The next generation of Americans will either be governed by facts and the rule of law or feelings and the emotion of the day; one will win, one will lose. The only thing we don’t know is how long the battle and which side the victor.”
Forty-eight hours from the publication of this column, polling locations across the nation will be receiving the last votes of the first major battle of this political conflict.
And the stakes could not be higher.
A win for President Donald Trump keeps America on a path closest to the Founding Fathers’ intentions since Ronald Reagan last attempted such 40 years past.
As we emerge from COVID-19, the Communist Party of China that hid it from the world will find a president even more resolved to hold it to account for intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices and increasing aggression against long-standing American allies in the region.
Iranians will be forced back to the negotiating table regarding their nuclear weapons program or stand by and watch as their economy collapses and brings them down once and for all. And the Palestinian terrorists who have kept the region a powder keg for decades will see themselves isolated into insignificance as one by one, Arab nations join a realignment focused on Israel not as the enemy but as a partner in peace and prosperity for all.
And here at home, Americans will once again see their wages increasing, plants reopening and levels of employment back to pre-pandemic times — a time when John F. Kennedy’s principle that “a rising tide lifts all boats” was more than just words, policies in action making real and lasting differences in people’s lives.
A win for former Vice President Joe Biden, however, will not only wipe it all away but risks severing all ties back to the founders and our founding principles for at best a generation, at worst forever.
And God forbid, the House holds, the Senate falls and single Democratic Party rule returns to Washington.
While it’s true that only 12 calendar years have passed since that last mistake, in terms of the party then versus the party now, it might as well be an eternity. The Democratic Party of today isn’t even a fifth cousin twice removed to the party of 2009-10.
Yes, the Affordable Care Act was rammed through, and yes, a wasteful and mismanaged stimulus plan was passed (I’m looking at you, Biden), but overall, the damage of one-party rule was contained. The damage that came from President Barack Obama's executive orders and failed foreign policy has for the most part been negated thanks to Trump using his own “pen and a phone” to undo the Obama-Biden follies.
The far left that has taken over today’s Democratic Party has made it clear what it will demand from a President Biden: Cabinet posts for the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, destroying Medicare with their "Medicare for All" scheme, turning the judicial branch into the political enforcer of the party’s platform, following through on Biden's flip-flopped fracking ban and the rest of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal — the list of demands from the left wing will grow longer with each passing day of a Biden administration.
And while the above, if enacted, is enough to undermine what’s left of this nation’s foundation, the expansion of the administrative-regulatory complex under a Biden presidency would make even Franklin Roosevelt blush.
If you think the federal government intrudes on your life and liberty now, just wait till Uncle Joe and his merry band of progressives gets done with you.
And that’s not just a feeling — that’s cold, hard fact.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
