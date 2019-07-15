As dawn broke over the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 16, 1969, standing sentinel on launch pad 39A of NASA’s Launch Operations Center was a five-engine Saturn V rocket, weighing 6.5 million pounds and standing 363 feet tall.
At 9:29:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) the public affairs channel crackled, “Two minutes, 30 seconds and counting. We’re still GO on Apollo 11 at this time.”
At 9:32 a.m., 203,400 gallons of kerosene mixed with 318,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and astronauts Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, were on their way to the moon. It was the beginning of man’s greatest achievement to date and the culmination of more than a decade of events.
Those events began Oct. 5, 1957, when Americans awoke to the front page of The New York Times announcing the Soviets had successfully launched a satellite into space.
Barely a decade after American industry had provided the planes, ships and armaments to defeat Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, it found that in the new frontier of space it was now second to its former World War II ally.
Dwight Eisenhower, the former supreme allied commander turned U.S. president, remained calm and deliberate. A declassified “Memorandum of conference with the President” reveals now what the public could not know then — that the U.S. could have launched first a “year or more ago” but that would have required some scientists to be “kept away from military secrets.”
Ike noted that when informed of that information, Congress was “bound to ask why this action was not taken,” but also recalled that “timing was never given too much importance in our own program.”
Eisenhower was certainly concerned about national security, but he also hoped to keep our own space program in line with the Science Advisory Committee’s desire to “have the Earth satellite proceed separately from military development ... to stress the peaceful character of the effort.”
But the media of the day fanned the flames of fear and Eisenhower’s plan to keep the public steady and calm was derailed by the sensationalism that sold papers.
The “space race” had officially begun, and on Feb. 7, 1958, the U.S. Department of Defense established the Advanced Research Projects Agency, and five months later on July 29, 1958, Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act establishing the NASA we know today.
By the time Neil Armstrong stepped out of the lunar module in 1969 and the world heard his immortal “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” the American space program had grown from its building block Mercury and Gemini programs to the massive Apollo project that would at last meet the challenge of a young President John F. Kennedy just eight years earlier.
And here we again take a glimpse behind the scenes from that spring of 1961.
When JFK stood before Congress and declared, “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” what the general public did not know was that a month before he had sent a memo to Vice President Lyndon Johnson regarding his idea and asked, “Are we working 24 hours a day on existing programs? If not, why not?”
NASA Administrator James Webb and U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara responded that the United States absolutely should have a lunar goal because even if the Soviets beat us to the moon, “accepting the goals gives us a chance,” and, “In any event, we will have mastered the technology. If we fail to accept this challenge it may be interpreted as a lack of national vigor and capacity to respond.”
Two notable testaments to that “national vigor” stand out.
First, when Kennedy issued his challenge, the Saturn V was nothing more than calculations in Wernher von Braun’s head. That’s beyond “vigor,” that’s vision with a capital “V.”
Second, even in the aftermath of the tragic Apollo 1 fire that killed astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee, and even with a year and a half delay, Kennedy’s challenge was still met.
In this time of Twitter sniping and petulance unbound, we would all be wise over these next few days to take a pause to reflect on that summer of ‘69 when, despite all our differences, for eight days in July — from liftoff to landing to splashdown — the entire world watched, prayed and cheered for three men they did not know.
It may have been an American flag on that rocket, but it was an entire planet that wished Apollo 11 to the moon and safely back.
Not bad for a world with no internet, iPhones or Instagram.
Something to think about anyway.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.