On Oct. 1, 1949, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong stood atop the Tiananmen Gate and declared: “Dear comrades! Today, I hereby declare the formal establishment of the People’s Republic of China and its Central People’s Government!”
It was a dark time in the Truman Administration. Just a month earlier the Soviet Union had detonated its first atomic bomb and now with the fall of Asia’s largest nation to communism after years of sending money and arms to the Nationalists of Chiang Kai-Shek, it was only a matter of time before the “soft on communism” headlines landed squarely on the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
A day later, the Soviet Union terminated diplomatic relations with the Nationalist Chinese government and officially recognized the communist People’s Republic of China. America and her Western allies — just four years post the deaths of millions of their sons and daughters in World War II — were now forced to face the fact that communism was on the march and the world they’d thought they saved for democracy was again under the threat of tyranny.
This past Tuesday, the Chinese government celebrated the 70th anniversary of communist rule over the Chinese people with a military parade that put the world on notice. From not-seen-before underwater drones to ballistic missiles designed to take out American aircraft carriers, to a new mobile-launched, multiple warhead, intercontinental ballistic missile with global reach, the message was clear, the United States has a new military rival not seen since the Cold War days of the old Soviet Union.
Current leader Xi Jinping backed up the display of Chinese military might with words that the West ignores at its own peril: “There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation. ... No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead.”
Xi’s words today are far different from his words of just two years ago, when he was swearing in the new government of Hong Kong and praising the “one country, two systems” philosophy.
While at first praising the concept and even sounding like a western leader — “The constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the basic law of the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) together form the constitutional basis of the HKSAR” — Xi then reminded the crowd he is still a communist at heart: “It is imperative to always maintain a harmonious and stable social environment. ... It comes as no surprise that there are different views and even major differences on some specific issues. However, making everything political or deliberately creating differences and provoking confrontation will not resolve the problems.”
Translation? You’re going to be just fine as long as you bow to Beijing.
For more than three months now, the world has watched as hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents have taken to the streets to protest mainland China’s intrusion on their freedom. While the spark that ignited the protests — a bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China — has since been withdrawn, the flame has continued to grow as young Hong Kong residents now realize Beijing has no intention of allowing their democratic system to stay intact.
In an interview Thursday morning with Maria Bartiromo, host of “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business News, mainland refugee, Hong Kong activist and multimillionaire founder of Next Digital Jimmy Lai provided additional context as to why the protests aren’t abating: “We have to keep the way Hong Kong has been. ... We can’t let them take away our freedom or encroach on our rule of law and human rights and order. ... the kids have nowhere to go, the kids can only fight. They cannot accept the life the same as those Chinese living in China, they cannot accept that, that’s why they fight.”
Now 70, Lai explained the support of the older generation: “Mostly the kids are in the front. We old generation (haven’t) done anything for them. ... So now the kids say, that’s OK, if you haven’t done anything after 30 years, how about we try our way? And that’s why ... we have no other say except to support them.”
Young and old alike here in America today could learn a lot from the Hong Kong protests — specifically just how fragile freedom truly is.
While we argue whether to impeach a duly elected president of the United States over a phone call, the citizens of Hong Kong are living the nightmare of watching their freedom disappear before their eyes.
Which begs the question each and every American today should be asking him/herself: Which America do you want? A forceful, all-knowing federal government handing down edicts from “mainland D.C.” or the limited central government federalism on which we were founded?
At this point, that choice is still ours.
We’d do well to keep it that way.
