Today, her decks are dry, and her guns are silent. She's the symbol of the end of the world’s deadliest conflict in human history, the ship she stands sentinel over, the USS Arizona, a watery graveyard dated Dec. 7, 1941.
Her official Navy designation is the USS Missouri BB-63, but she was known to her crews and an affectionate public as “Mighty Mo." Bow to stern, she was almost three football fields in length, displaced more than 57 tons when fully loaded and her 16-inch guns could fire a shell up to 24 miles. Yet as massive as she was, she could still reach a top speed of almost 38 mph.
She supported the landings at Iwo Jima and Okinawa, shelled the Japanese homeland and on Aug. 29, 1945, dropped anchor in Tokyo Bay. Four days later, she would be host to the final act of World War II — the official surrender of the Empire of Japan to Allied forces on Sept. 2, 1945.
We’ve seen the pictures — the Japanese delegation in top hats and tails, American officers in their daily khakis, the draped table, the oversized documents of surrender and Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander of the U.S. Army in the Pacific, affixing his signature while the vanquished enemy looks on.
History has recorded MacArthur’s words:
"We are gathered here, representatives of the major warring powers, to conclude a solemn agreement whereby peace may be restored. The issues involving divergent ideals and ideologies have been determined on the battlefields of the world, and hence are not for our discussion or debate.
"Nor is it for us here to meet, representing as we do a majority of the peoples of the earth, in a spirit of distrust, malice, or hatred."
We know the great names of the period: Chester Nimitz and MacArthur, Isoroku Yamamoto and Hideki Tojo, but how many of us know of James L. Starnes?
When Mighty Mo steamed into Tokyo Bay, she did so with Lt. Cmdr. Starnes as her navigator, a verified veteran of the entire war and at the ripe old age of 24. And as officer of the deck during Missouri’s time in port, it fell upon Starnes to ensure that the surrender ceremony was carried out to MacArthur’s orders.
As history shows, Starnes carried out his duties with flawless perfection. That, however, does not mean there wasn't a moment or two that had him sweating.
On the 70th anniversary of the surrender, now Atlanta Bureau Chief Jenny Jarvie’s interview with Starnes was published in The Los Angeles Times. Below are a few of the nuggets she uncovered:
Starnes had originally planned on an “elaborate formal affair with ceremonial dress and gleaming sabers.” Then he got word that MacArthur “wanted officers to wear their daily service clothes — khaki button-up shirts with open collars and no ties.
“We fought them in our khaki uniforms, and we’ll accept their surrender in our khaki uniforms,” MacArthur was reported to have said.
Jarvie notes that Starnes “likened the job to conducting a symphony orchestra," recalling that MacArthur “didn’t want Japanese dignitaries on the Missouri’s deck more than five seconds before 9 a.m., but he also didn’t want them to arrive late.”
And so, like an orchestra, they rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed.
While Starnes respected MacArthur’s orders, he did manage to insert a note of his own: “Once reaching the deck, the Japanese had to walk past eight seamen, each one more than 6 feet tall. Starnes had picked them out in a calculated effort to emphasize Allied superiority and intimidate the Japanese delegation.”
Yet even the most precise rehearsals can’t prepare for the unknown. Jarvie wrote that, “Just before proceedings got underway and the surrender documents were brought onto the battleship, it became clear that the elegant mahogany table, a present from the British fleet, was too small to hold both documents during the signing. With only minutes to go, a humble folding table was grabbed from the crew’s mess, where cooks had just finished cleaning up after breakfast. Hurriedly, Capt. (Stuart) Murray grabbed a green tablecloth, stained with coffee spots, to drape on top.”
Seventy-five years ago this Wednesday, the horror of World War II was at last brought to an official end. And with that end, the generation known as the greatest set about shaping the second half of the 20th century — a century already now two decades in the past and fading fast.
Starnes died just six months after his interview with Jarvie, and in the five years since, tens of thousands more veterans have died. And before long, we will lose them all. And with that, the best of the best that the human race had to offer will be no more.
God rest their souls, one and all.
GEOFF CALDWELL lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
