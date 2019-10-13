In our 243 years of this grand experiment we call the United States of America, three presidents have faced impeachment:
• Andrew Johnson, Democrat, 1868;
• Richard Nixon, Republican, 1974;
• Bill Clinton, Democrat, 1998.
They span two centuries, involve both major political parties, and vary in reasons. Yet amid those differences is a common thread: The decision to proceed was put to a vote and the process was carried out in full view of the press and the American public.
Other than the power to declare war (which Congress long ago abdicated), the decision to remove a duly elected president from office is the most serious and consequential decision a representative will ever face. And as such, that decision must be made with deepest solemnity and utmost respect.
Yet thanks to a Democratic party that still hasn’t gotten over the fact that Hillary Clinton blew the most locked-up, baked-in presidential election ever, the U.S. House of Representatives is today in the midst of what is fast shaping up to be the most embarrassing moment in its history.
When the release of the Mueller Report and the subsequent testimony of its namesake blew up the Russia, Russia, Russia “collusion” narrative, there was hope that at last acceptance of 2016 would finally prevail and Democrats could focus what little time was left before 2020 to accomplish something other than feeding its “orange man bad” obsession.
That hope was short lived.
The general public first got whiff of the stink coming its way when on Aug. 28 chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responded to Politico’s Natasha Bertrand’s post that President Donald Trump had “asked his national security team to review funding for Ukraine, to ensure the money is being used 'in the best interests of the U.S.'" with this tweet:
"Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of this conflict. Or how destructive it is to our national security."
It seemed strange at the time why Schiff would be objecting to a review of taxpayer funds being spent prudently (especially because his hero, Barack Obama, had denied Ukraine lethal military aid) but now that the truth has trickled out it’s beginning to make sense.
On Sept. 9, Michael Atkinson, inspector general of the intelligence community, sent a letter to Schiff and ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., stating that on Aug. 12 his office had “received a disclosure from an individual ... regarding an alleged 'urgent concern,' and that he had found said Complainant’s disclosure 'credible.'"
Amazingly, that same day Schiff, along with fellow compatriots Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, notified via letter Pat Cipollone, counsel to the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the committees were jointly requesting “documents related to reported efforts by President Trump and his associates to improperly pressure the Ukrainian government to assist the President’s bid for reelection.”
Two weeks later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would step up to the podium and unilaterally declare that she was initiating an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
And just like that, every costume shop in Washington, D.C., soon found itself sold out of clown costumes.
Since then, not only have we had to witness Schiff’s disgusting stunt of reading a completely false narrative of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into the Congressional record and then claiming it was “parody," we’ve also learned that he was well aware, via his staff, of the whistleblower complaint weeks before his Sept. 9 letter.
Not to be outdone, Nancy Pelosi let slip in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview that she, too, had prior knowledge when she claimed her decision was based on the transcript of the call — a transcript that the president did not declassify and release until after her decree.
If you’re seeing parallels back to the Brett Kavanaugh ambush, your vision is 20/20.
This is not about whether Donald Trump deserves to be impeached — that is a political decision yet to be determined.
This is about Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff turning a solemn moment deserving the highest level of transparency into a sideshow of partisan petulance playing out behind closed door testimony and rules of order that would make Stalin proud.
A vote should be held on the House floor, and proceedings should be conducted by the House Judiciary Committee in open hearings for all to see.
Anything less isn’t just ignoring precedent, it’s an abdication of duty and betrayal of office.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
