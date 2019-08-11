Ask yourself if you agree with the following:
• America has never been perfect — has much yet to do — but overall is still the best thing to happen to the timeline of human history.
• To remain the America that has been that force for good, her borders must be secure, and immigration must be legal and in the best interest of the nation.
• “Sanctuary” cities, counties and now even some states are a frontal assault on the future of societal order.
• The most fragile thread that holds the fabric of our society together is belief in and following of the rule of law — not just by some, but by all.
You may not know it, but according to today’s media and radicals who have taken over today’s Democratic Party, if you believe those, you’re a full-blown, 100%, Hitler-loving white supremacist. If you’re Hispanic and nodding your head in agreement, you’re a traitor to your race.
And no matter what your skin color, don’t dare disagree. There is no diversity of thought in the collective. To defy the collective is to defy truth — not “the” truth, but “their” truth.
First up is The New York Times. When it went to press following President Donald Trump’s speech on the horrors of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the headline was “Trump urges unity vs. racism.”
A headline that 538’s Nate Silver took to Twitter: “Not sure (that’s) how I would have framed the story” and with that the mob was unleashed, the Times caved, and within hours, the headline was changed to: “Assailing hate but not guns.”
The act of journalistic cowardice did not go unnoticed by Mark Penn, former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, who tweeted: “The day a Twitter mob can change a headline on The New York Times this paper is truly finished and replaced by a new kind of 1984 Ministry of Truth. The news is now what people say it is.”
On MSNBC, there was an analyst, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, telling viewers that the president having flags return from half-staff to full on Aug. 8 was troubling because “that’s eight, eight ... The numbers eight, eight are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter H is the eighth letter of the alphabet and to them the numbers eight, eight together stand for Heil Hitler.”
And yes, he said that with a straight face and in all seriousness.
On the same channel, former communications director for President George W. Bush, Nicole Wallace, let slip, “You now have a president talking about exterminating Latinos.”
She tweeted the next day that she had “misspoke” and was “sorry” but then added, “Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word ‘invasion’ to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant.”
Even though the term has been used for years by politicians of both parties and in court cases regarding the federal government’s responsibility to address the issue of illegal immigration, Wallace’s “truth” is that it’s now an “assault,” to use the factual word.
Former Vice President Joe Biden doubled down on his demagoguery. The man who during the 2012 campaign told black Americans that Republicans were going to “put ya’ll back in chains” and announced his run for the presidency this year repeating the lie that President Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, “fine people,” stated in Iowa this week that Trump was “fueling a literal carnage” and “aligned himself with the darkest forces in this nation.”
Then there was presidential wannabe Julian Castro’s twin brother, Joaquin, who doxxed 44 San Antonio residents this week who had donated to the Trump campaign.
Which, to his credit, Morning Joe co-anchor Willie Geist asked: “What do you say to those people this morning who said, ‘I made a campaign donation and now I’m going to be harassed’?”
Castro backpedaled that it was not his intent and that he just wanted them to “think twice about supporting a guy who is fueling hate in this country.”
And there you have it. Don’t believe like Castro? You deserved to be outed.
There’s also the very real fact that while Twitter allowed the term #MassacreMitch to trend nationally on its platform for days, as of this writing the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection account is still locked because it will not delete video of protesters outside his home in Louisville, Kentucky.
But Twitter doesn’t censor conservatives. Nope. Not at all.
All of this happened over just three days in one week. The 2020 election is still 15 months away — 15 months that are shaping up to be one of the most serious threats to the stability of this republic since the founders framed it.
The question is: Are we ready?
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.