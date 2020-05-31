"From the time of man’s beginning,
I’ve mystified his soul,
Providing him the challenge,
What secrets I behold.
In years, I am not measured,
I alone transcend all time.
From the ancients to the modern,
Man’s future, I define.
I’ve seen man’s greatest follies,
His triumphs ... His defeats.
Saw the Wrights at Kitty Hawk,
Felt Armstrong’s giant leap.
I am the heavens, the planets, the stars,
Man’s destiny, His fate.
Do not lose sight my challenge,
Your arrival, I await ..."
I wrote those words years ago, literally in the dead of night. Just hours before, I had been blessed with the opportunity to meet astronaut Eugene Cernan, who was also the "last man on the moon." He authored a book with that title and spoke the last human words heard from the surface: “We leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind. Godspeed the crew of Apollo 17."
That Apollo flight was in December 1972. It had been barely three years since America had landed the first men on the moon, and there we were ending it all before it ever really got started.
Cernan left NASA in 1976 but never lost his passion for space travel and the importance of it not just to this nation but to humanity as a whole.
So passionate was he that when President Barack Obama began gutting manned spaceflight in 2010, Cernan joined fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and James Lovell in signing an open letter warning:
“For the United States, the leading space faring nation for nearly half a century, to be without carriage to low-Earth orbit and with no human exploration capability to go beyond Earth orbit for an indeterminate time into the future, destines our nation to become one of second- or even third-rate stature. While the president’s plan envisages humans traveling away from Earth and perhaps toward Mars at some time in the future, the lack of developed rockets and spacecraft will assure that ability will not be available for many years. Without the skill and experience that actual spacecraft operation provides, the USA is far too likely to be on a long downhill slide to mediocrity.”
So yes, when the Falcon 9 countdown drew close this past Wednesday, I was glued to my TV just as hopeful and eager as I was for every Apollo launch those decades past.
For the past nine years, the United States — the nation that saved the world from Nazi evil and led the way in technological innovation since — has been relegated to having to pay Vladimir Putin for seats on the old Soviet Soyuz capsule to launch American astronauts into space — a permission slip that has a price tag of more than $80 million per seat per launch.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine put it all into perspective Wednesday morning in a "Fox and Friends" interview: “We are launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles back in 2011. So we haven’t done this now in nine years. And the historical significance, we’ve only had four times in American history where we’ve put American astronauts at the top of a new launch system: Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, the space shuttle program and now we’re going to do it for a commercial crew.”
I watched as shuttle veterans Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley rode to launch pad 39A (the same pad that launched the Apollo missions) in Tesla electric cars. Their suits were sleek and techie — quite a difference from the recreational vehicle transfer van and Michelin Man suits of the 1960s.
Yet for all the technological advancements I was witnessing Wednesday, I couldn't help reminiscing of those first space pioneers. In a way, the Falcon 9 is the next-generation Mercury, a first step on a long journey. As great as the accomplishment is, it still is low-Earth orbit. The moon is still without our presence, and deep space is still unattainable.
Until then, God speed, Falcon 9. God speed.
