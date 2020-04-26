"When the lights go on again all over the world
And the ships will sail again all over the world
Then we'll have time for things like wedding rings and free hearts will sing
When the lights go on again all over the world."
— Songwriters Bennie Benjamin, Sol Marcus and Eddie Seiler
Famed Big Band leader and renowned baritone singer Vaughn Monroe took that song to the top of the charts in 1943. With England — especially London — under strict blackout rules, the song gave hope to all that the war would end and life would indeed return to normal.
Three quarters of a century later, hundreds of millions of souls in countries the world over now find themselves locked in battle in an entirely different kind of war — a war against a rogue virus that has shut out the lights of commerce from Hoboken to Hamburg, London to Los Angeles, and thousands of cafes and shops in places not even known.
One moment, shops are opening, customers are buying and families are laughing. The next, Poland is invaded, Pearl Harbor is attacked and life within hours is forever changed.
Less than four months ago, COVID-19 wasn't even a term. Coronavirus was floating around in a few papers and newscasts, but it was a China issue. It was “over there."
But then, the result of China's communist government's hiding its truth from the world and the World Health Organization's initial decision to trust said government began to show itself outside China's borders. Though President Donald Trump had issued a ban on entry to any foreign national coming to the U.S. from China beginning Feb. 2, it was already too late. The virus was already well on its way.
Mocked as being a racist xenophobe at the time by the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and even former Vice President Joe Biden, it has since been proven critical. Yet for the next six weeks, the American public would watch as not just the president himself but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Feb 24), New York Mayor Bill De Blasio (March 3), his Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (March 4), Bernie Sanders and even the esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci (March 9) and a litany of cable talking heads and news outlets all played down the risk.
For weeks, Americans were in limbo, and then all hell broke loose and life as we know it will never be the same. The spring of 2020 will be as forever etched for Americans alive today as 1942 was to the Greatest Generation and 1940 was to the Londoners of their time.
Yes, had China and WHO been honest with the world in the beginning, this horror could have been contained within the borders that birthed it, but as much as we'd like, we cannot undo what is already done.
When it became clear that additional measures would be needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions), Americans were amazingly cooperative. We all know at least one person close to us who is vulnerable, and all the Chinese propaganda aside, we Americans are a compassionate and generous people.
So here we are. America, and the economy that fuels her, is now into its second month of self-imposed shutdown, and society is beginning to show the strains from such.
Yet this status quo cannot continue forever. There is another side to the pandemic, and that side is the millions of American who either own a small business or work in one.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., put it best this week when he noted that: “No amount of bailout dollars will stimulate an economy that is being strangled by quarantine. ... It is not a lack of money that plagues us but a lack of commerce.”
The key is how do we put the truth of Paul's statement into action while in the middle of a crisis with so many uncertainties? The same way we got into this: one city, one county, one state at a time. A reverse shutdown. Those areas most remote and least affected start first, and one day, one test at a time, economic vitality returns.
It won't be easy and there's no guaranteed path forward, but America has never been a cowering nation and, God willing, never will be. No matter how daunting, every generation before us has met their challenge and so too shall we.
Rest assured, those lights all over the world will go on again. And if that world has but an ounce of common sense left after all this, it will never again trust the switch to the communists in Beijing.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
