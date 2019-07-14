From the Cambridge English Dictionary, a definition of icon: a famous person or thing that represents something of importance. The U.S. Capitol building is an American icon.
Lost in the excitement of the U.S. women’s national soccer team winning back-to-back World Cup championships and the drama that was captain Megan Rapinoe’s politics was news that two of America’s most iconic businessmen had passed away.
One was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Italian immigrants who owned a hot dog restaurant that served local steel mill workers. The other was the son of a Texarkana, Texas, cotton broker father and secretary mother and who started delivering newspapers at age 7.
One would make his mark via Detroit and the automobile industry. The other would pioneer the computer services sector and become as big a legend as the Texas that he loved. Both were formed by the Great Depression and World War II, and both were instilled with the importance of family, hard work and love of country.
If you’re younger than 40, this may be the first time you read their names; if you’re older, you probably already know them: Lee Iacocca and H. Ross Perot.
We lost Iacocca at age 94 on July 2 and Perot this past Tuesday at the age of 89.
They made their marks before the internet, before social media and long before identity politics began tearing us apart.
Five years before Apollo 11’s liftoff, Iacocca, with company founder Henry Ford by his side, launched the Ford Mustang on April 17, 1964, at the New York World’s Fair. Iacocca, ever the salesman, wanted to make sure that the Mustang wouldn’t have to compete for publicity during the normal new model release period. And with that, one of the most-recognized cars around the world began hitting showroom floors that summer.
In the 1960s, IBM computers literally took up entire rooms. It was then that Perot saw potential in the service side of the industry. With Big Blue focused on hardware, Perot in 1962 left IBM to found Electronic Data Services. When Medicare launched three years later, Perot’s vision proved profound. EDS became a major contractor computerizing records, and when EDS went public in 1968, it was only days before the stock went from $16 to $160 per share. And with that, the U.S. Naval Academy grad’s first fortune was made.
While it’s true that when viewed through the lens of today, both were white, male members of the “patriarchy” that was rife with discrimination against women and minorities, it is also true that no matter your sex, no matter your skin color, America today would be a lot less full without them.
We’ve come a long way since the era that made Iacocca and Perot, the overwhelming majority of it for the better.
Which is why I’m so disappointed in the captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
As great as the accomplishment of the team, it becomes so much smaller when Rapinoe takes to her stage of identity politics. Her refusal to respect our national anthem on the field and her flippant dropping of the “F” bomb on live television off the field distracts from what should be an apolitical celebration.
And thank God for Kelly O’Hara, who when teammate Allie Long dropped the American flag on the field to join Rapinoe in a celebration for the crowd, swooped in and grabbed Old Glory before Rapinoe and Long could dance on it.
I would never attempt to silence Rapinoe; I just wish she could allow us a couple of days to celebrate the team’s victory sans her bash-America cable news shtick.
Iacocca and Perot may have been from a social era to which we would never dream of returning, but Rapinoe could still learn from them, specifically their patriotism.
Among many other things, Iacocca did his part leading the restoration of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, as well as diabetes research; Perot did his part by taking up the cause of Vietnam prisoners of war and financing himself the rescue mission of two of his executives who had been imprisoned in Iran on the verge of the 1979 revolution.
Iacocca and Perot are now gone, but their dedication to this nation both in and out of the boardroom will live in our history for eternity. Will Rapinoe’s? Only time will tell, but somehow I doubt it.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellcorners.com.
