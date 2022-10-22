Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning Posted... .Increasing wind gusts combined with a dry airmass will lead to high fire danger today. By mid day, south winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph will be common across extreme southeast Kansas and much of the Missouri Ozarks. Drought impacted vegetation will also aid in creating a rapid spread of wildland fires today as relative humidity values drop into the 20 to 35 percent range. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR EXTREME SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MUCH OF THE MISSOURI OZARKS... The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 055 Benton, Fire Weather Zone 056 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 057 Miller, Fire Weather Zone 058 Maries, Fire Weather Zone 066 Vernon, Fire Weather Zone 067 St. Clair, Fire Weather Zone 068 Hickory, Fire Weather Zone 069 Camden, Fire Weather Zone 070 Pulaski, Fire Weather Zone 071 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 073 Bourbon, Fire Weather Zone 077 Barton, Fire Weather Zone 078 Cedar, Fire Weather Zone 079 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 080 Dallas, Fire Weather Zone 081 Laclede, Fire Weather Zone 082 Texas, Fire Weather Zone 088 Jasper, Fire Weather Zone 089 Dade, Fire Weather Zone 090 Greene, Fire Weather Zone 091 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 092 Wright, Fire Weather Zone 093 Newton, Fire Weather Zone 094 Lawrence, Fire Weather Zone 095 Christian, Fire Weather Zone 097 Crawford, Fire Weather Zone 101 Cherokee, Fire Weather Zone 101 McDonald, Fire Weather Zone 102 Barry and Fire Weather Zone 103 Stone. * TIMING...conditions conducive to a rapid spread of wildland fires will evolve by mid day and continue into the early evening hours. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s are expected today. * IMPACTS...An environment typical for a rapid spread of wildland fires is expected to materialize today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&