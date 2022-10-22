To any American worth being called an American, the name Benedict Arnold defines but one word: traitor. Merriam-Webster describes it as “one who betrays another’s trust or is false in obligation or duty.”
Arnold’s plan to turn over the critical fort at West Point, New York, to British forces in 1780 is a forever reminder of what happens when a man puts ego and pride above honor and country.
The fact that he betrayed the trust and friendship of George Washington gives his name an extra level of disgust in the annals of American history.
It would be almost two centuries before America would again see people in power with the traits of Arnold. Sadly, several have been United States presidents. Some are more egregious than others, but each deserve the “Benedict” title nonetheless.
We start with President Lyndon Johnson and his Gulf of Tonkin lie that pushed the U.S. into Vietnam and more than 58,000 young men and women into early graves.
A decade later, Richard Nixon would resign in disgrace for his obstruction of justice and betrayal of the rule of law.
Barack Obama makes the list for his coverup of the Fast and Furious operation, his lie of the year (“If you like your doctor/plan, you can keep your doctor/plan”), standing by as the Rev. Al Sharpton and Attorney General Eric Holder fanned the flames of Ferguson in the wake of the media’s Michael Brown “hands up, don’t shoot” lie, and letting the Islamic State group race across open desert and unleash horror on hundreds of thousands.
Donald J. Trump makes the list, not for the Rep. Nancy Pelosi and crew sham impeachments or the current Stalinesque show-trial, but for his complete dereliction of duty.
As a gallows was erected on Jan. 6, 2021, with chants to “hang Mike Pence” and a mob was assaulting the Capitol, rather than do his duty to quell the violence, President Trump sat in a White House private dining room glued to the television. Ignoring pleas from family and advisers, he did nothing.
He completely abandoned his duty as commander in chief. As far as I’m concerned, that is most definitely an impeachable offense.
Yet the patriarch of the Benedict clan, the king of betrayal, is not Donald J. Trump but Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
He began when he launched his war on American oil and gas, costing untold jobs and causing continual economic pain throughout the economy. He has drained our strategic petroleum reserves for political pennies at the pump with complete disregard to the national security risk. He ignores what’s right here at home while begging dictators abroad to pump more.
He canceled border wall construction that was working and left taxpayers on the hook for billions while ready to raise steel rusts on site. He has let millions rush our southern border and spent billions more feeding, sheltering and dumping them into unsuspecting and unprepared communities throughout the country.
He falsely accused Border Patrol mounted agents of whipping Haitian migrants and yet over a year later still has not corrected the record or had the decency to apologize to the officers he smeared.
But his most egregious betrayal is, like Trump, his dereliction of duty in his role as commander in chief.
His bugout of Afghanistan caused 13 needless deaths, left Americans and allies trapped behind enemy lines, betrayed 20 years of honor and sacrifice, and sent every Afghan woman and girl back to the brutality of Taliban rule.
All so he could give a political speech that he ended the war. That’s as callous as it gets.
He falsely states that five police officers died on Jan. 6, 2021, when he attacks his political opponents, yet takes no responsibility for the increase in calls to suicide hotlines from veterans in crisis in the wake of his Afghanistan debacle or the suicide rate among troops unable to cope with his draconian COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
His failed leadership has led to the Army having its worst recruiting year since we switched to an all-volunteer force, and the other three branches showing shortfalls ahead for next year.
If you believe Trump should have been impeached, you have no business defending a president whose policies are crushing the most vulnerable among us while he uses Air Force One as a private taxi between the White House and his Delaware beach house.
President Biden has abandoned our troops, abandoned our border and abandoned every American not fortunate enough to be part of his elite ruling class. If that isn’t an impeachable offense, what is?
Mr. Biden likes to brag that he’s fighting for the soul of our nation. Yet how can he battle for our national soul when he constantly acts as if he doesn’t have one of his own?
