The video is horrifying — a black man lying on the ground, his life leaving him with every passing second. The countdown to death is unstoppable.
No, that is not a description of the death of George Floyd. The above describes the Facebook Live post of a dying David Dorn in the early morning hours of this past Tuesday.
After 38 years of service, Dorn retired in 2007 with the rank of captain from the St. Louis Police Department and the next year took the job as chief in Moline Acres, a small town in North St. Louis County. A man dedicated to service until the end, he died responding to a burglary call at his friend’s pawn shop.
As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported: “A retired St. Louis police captain and municipal chief was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday, and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.
"David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.
"Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects. Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
"The killing north of downtown happened on a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis, as rioting followed protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Dorn was at the pawn shop to protect it from looting.”
That same night, four other St. Louis police officers were shot in the downtown area.
Outside the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas, a crowd was being dispersed when a shot rang out and an officer went down — an officer on life support at the time of this writing. In downtown Las Vegas, a man was pronounced dead at the hospital after he had attempted to draw a firearm on police protecting the federal building and officers were forced to fire for their own protection.
In Fort Worth, Texas, protesters hurled rocks and frozen water bottles at officers.
A state trooper and two other officers were seriously wounded when an SUV purposefully ran them over in Buffalo, New York.
Four hundred miles southeast, another SUV went after an officer in the Bronx borough of New York City in a night of violence that left numerous other officers injured.
Drive another 350 miles to the south and you arrive at Richmond, Virginia, where two more officers were shot.
Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, has had more than a dozen officers injured while Pittsburgh has had at least four officers hospitalized.
If you’re beginning to think the list could go on and on, you are correct.
What started as a legitimate movement to protest the outright murder of a black man in handcuffs and securely in the custody of Minneapolis police officers has metastasized into wanton violence and anarchy not seen in this country since the Vietnam War era of the 1960s.
No major city has been spared, and many states and Washington, D.C., have called out the National Guard to assist in quelling the violence.
The Wall Street Journal reports that property damage in Minneapolis alone is approaching $1 billion, but as unbelievable as that number sounds, it’s compounded by the human toll — the number of small-business owners now dealing with their stores looted and destroyed, the disabled woman I watched over the weekend telling the reporter how she now has “nowhere to go” — no grocery store, no pharmacy, nothing. It is all burned and gone in the name of "justice."
And that’s just Minneapolis. In one week, that same hell has rained down on more than 150 cities and literally hundreds of thousands of people with nowhere to hide and who are caught in the tsunami of a movement hijacked by what can only be described as pure evil, a network of agitators and anarchists who couldn't care less about George Floyd and his family.
I guarantee you: Justice for Mr. Floyd is the last thing on the minds of the rioters and looters.
And I guarantee you: The vermin who burned those cities, attacked those officers and who have caused an untold number of innocents pain and suffering of their own don't give a damn that on Monday, Terrence Floyd spoke these words from the very spot where his brother was killed: “I understand y’all are upset. I doubt y’all are half as upset as I am. ... What are y’all doing? ... That’s not going to bring my brother back at all.”
“What are y’all doing?” indeed.
GEOFF CALDWELL lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
