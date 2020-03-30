Three weeks before voters created the political shock wave of the century by electing Donald Trump as president, my column that Sunday was titled “American press playing Russian roulette with election coverage.”
It noted: “The Founders of this great nation felt so strongly of the importance of free speech and a free press to the protection of a free and independent people they made that concept the first, not the second, not the third, but the first, amendment to the Bill of Rights. That if the Republic they had risked so much to form was to survive, the individual, not the government must reign supreme.”
I asked some basic questions: “What happens when that free press abandons its special place under the Constitution in favor of promoting its own group ideology and supporting but one single political party? What happens when the desire to promote replaces responsibility to inform?”
And answered with: “You get the 2016 election coverage, that’s what. You get a mainstream press and corporate media network reallocating every spare resource into destroying one side while doing everything possible to prop up the other.”
What hit my inbox after its publication is to this day some of the most inspirational feedback I’ve ever received. It was a request by a retired newspaperman asking that I email the column to him and for permission to forward it to his peers. I obliged him, and by the next day the column had been shared with several retired and active publishers and editors of a nationally recognized organization with what was relayed back to me as “excellent comments from each in response.”
I relay that interaction not for my benefit but for what it represents — not everyone in this business is on the narrative journalism bandwagon.
They know that Americans’ trust in media is at historic lows, and they know that the reason for it is, quite frankly, the media itself. They know the damage done to that trust when national news outlets tilt stories to fit their desired narrative.
And they cringe at how that trust took another hit last week when NBC News tweeted the headline “Arizona man dies after ingesting chloroquine in an attempt to prevent coronavirus.” Its politics/government/ethics reporter, Heidi Pryzbyla, added to the misinformation with her own: “Her husband is dead and she’s in the ICU after ingesting chloroquine.” She quoted the wife: “We saw Trump on TV — every channel — & all of his buddies and that this was safe,” she said. “Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure.” She implored of @VaughnHillyard, fellow NBC correspondent: “Educate the people.”
Pryzbyla’s single tweet garnered over 66,000 likes and was retweeted across the platform more than 37,000 times reaching— and misinforming — hundreds of thousands if not millions of unsuspecting followers.
The drug that the couple ingested was not the chloroquine that has shown promise in other countries dealing with the virus and that the president discussed; it was instead chloroquine phosphate, a chemical used to clean fish tanks.
Pryzbyla tried to clean up her mess with this: “The toxic ingredient they consumed was not the medication form of chloroquine, used to treat malaria in humans. Instead it was an ingredient listed on a parasite treatment for fish.” Yet at deadline, four days later, both her original tweet and NBC News’ original tweet were still up and still misinforming any additional eyeballs that might come along.
But the damage wasn’t contained to just NBC viewers. Other outlets quickly spread NBC contagion. Axios joined in with “Man dies after self-medicating with chloroquine.” Buzzfeed went even further: “A man died after self-medicating with a drug Trump promoted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.” Axios at least deleted the original tweet and has issued a correction, but others have already moved on without a second thought.
As tragic as the Arizona story is, the fact that millions of people were fed false information by a national news outlet more concerned with damaging the president than informing the populace is even worse.
Hundreds of community newspapers are doing yeoman’s work right now getting local conditions and information regarding COVID-19 to their readers. With newsroom staffs already at bare minimums, the last thing they need is a national media outlet reporting for its own interests at the expense of the public interest. Yet as the past three years have shown, the odds that our national media will heed that call are, sadly, slim to none.
GEOFF CALDWELL lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
