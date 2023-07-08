For my parents’ and older generations, Nov. 22, 1963, is the date that they would live the rest of their lives with the memory of exactly where they were and what they were doing when the news broke that President John F. Kennedy was dead.
Aside from the 9/11 attack, for me the date is Feb. 13, 2016. I’d just finished slicing carrots for a pot of chicken soup when I checked my twitter feed: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was dead. And just like that, everything changed.
I knew the gaping intellectual hole that the loss of Scalia meant to the court. I also knew that President Barack Obama had already placed two politically left justices on the court and a third would secure his desired “fundamental transformation” of America for decades to come — a progressive rubber stamp Supreme Court that would spell disaster for the First and Second Amendments and embrace the ever-growing power of the executive administrative state.
Yet barely an hour after the announcement of Scalia’s death, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell issued a statement for the ages: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
There was now at least a chance that someone other than an ideological box checker would replace Justice Scalia.
In the political shock of the century, Donald J. Trump entered the Oval Office and for the first time in decades, the Constitution as written and intended rather than Thomas Jefferson’s “mere thing of wax in the hands of the Judiciary” now has a majority on the court.
The political left, of course, is apoplectic. Every time a decision goes against it, out comes the “term limits,” “add justices,” and “illegitimate court” etc, etc, etc. And like clock work, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC are only happy to play along.
From the Harvard/University of North Carolina race-based admissions case to the Colorado website designer, to President Joe Biden’s cynical ploy to use the HEROES act to unilaterally erase hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt, the left has launched an all out assault on the court.
And dare you disagree with the outrage machine you’re nothing but a racist reactionary filled with bigotry and hate.
Considering the affirmative action case was filed by Asian students, the web designer case upheld the First Amendment against state-mandated speech, and the student loan case protected future generations from out of control executive power grabs, celebration — not denigration — is the appropriate order of the day.
Yet to the left, it’s not about constitutionality or separation of powers, its about keeping America divided. And the best way to do that is to dehumanize the opposition and at this point in time there’s no easier target than the Supreme Court. In a nation already filled with tens of millions of voting-age citizens ignorant of the fundamentals behind our founding and the delicate balance of the separation of powers, it’s not hard to do.
In their dissent opinion on the website case, the liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayer, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown-Jackson called it “a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBTQ people” while ignoring the strengthening of individual speech for all Americans, including LGBTQ people.
In the affirmative action case, Justice Brown-Jackson fueled the fire with, “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” In her zeal to protect one race over another, she completely ignores that it was racial discrimination against Asian Americans that spurred them into filing the lawsuit in the first place.
Biden is doing his part by declaring “This is not a normal court.” and when asked if he had provided “false hope” to millions considering that he himself had doubted his loan forgiveness authority in the past, snapped back at the reporter with, “I didn’t give false hope, but the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given. And it’s real, real hope.”
Yet this very same court in recent weeks has also ruled against Texas’ and Louisiana’s ability to sue on Biden’s immigration policies, upheld Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and rejected the North Carolina Republican Legislature’s claim of sole authority over congressional maps.
Every year, there are court rulings I disagree with, but you will not see me joining the “illegitimate” chorus. And to those that are, I simply remind: Careful what you wish for. Because I guarantee, that if you pull the pin on that grenade, it will, most certainly, blow up in your face.
