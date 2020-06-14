Her masthead carries the advertising slogan “All the news that's fit to print,” first seen in 1896 via red lights on a sign above New York's Madison Square. For decades, she has been referenced by her colloquial name — the Gray Lady, or the Old Gray Lady. She even refers to herself as “the paper of record."
Her corporate name is The New York Times, and in terms of journalistic integrity, she was officially announced dead June 4, 2020, from self-inflicted injuries.
Her final moment came when, in the interest of truth and fairness, an editor chose to publish an opinion column by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, laying out his reasoning and the constitutional foundation for a president's right to deploy active-duty military forces to quell domestic riots.
Considering the violence breaking out across the nation in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the knee of Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, it was not only a timely piece but a needed piece.
And Cotton — a man who sat on the editorial board of the Harvard Crimson, graduated magna cum laude after only three years of study, had a law degree from that same Harvard, clerked for Fifth Circuit Court Judge Jerry Edwin Smith, in 2005 voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army, served in Iraq and Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star — seemed to be the perfect man to write it.
But that editor, James Bennet, vastly underestimated the amount of anger that opposing the accepted orthodoxy of Times staffers would generate. Within hours, those staffers were in full-scale revolt, and within four days of publishing Sen. Cotton's words, Bennet would be forced to resign.
But this wasn't the first time the Times had bowed to the mob.
In August 2018, it was learned that the suspect in the slaying of 24-year-old University of Iowa co-ed Mollie Tibbetts was in the country illegally. While the original headline was “Trump seizes on killing of college student after undocumented immigrant’s arrest,” Times editors eventually settled on “Immigrant is charged in Mollie Tibbetts murder in Iowa, and Trump seizes on case.” Never mind that an immigrant is one invited into a country, while "undocumented" (the Associated Press Stylebook replacement for the legal term “illegal alien") implies one without said legal invitation.
Last August, after President Donald Trump made a statement on mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the Times ran the headline “Trump urges unity vs. racism.” The woke mob, however, would have none of it. The Times capitulated, and “Assailing hate but not guns” became the new and approved headline.
This past March, it took the Times three tries to appease its ideological base.
When Senate Democrats blocked via a procedural vote on the pandemic rescue package, the Times' initial headline accurately read: "Democrats block action on $1.8 trillion stimulus.” Simple, straightforward, truthful.
And then came the backlash. So another headline was changed, this time to “Democrats block action on stimulus plan, seeking worker protections." But that still wasn't good enough. “Democrats block”? How dare the party of the pure be portrayed in such a negative light. Truth be damned when optics are what count.
And so it was that the initial truth was whittled down to the party-approved “Partisan divide threatens deal on rescue plan.”
And just three days before officially succumbing to her wounds, another headline sent her into a spiral from which she could not recover.
On June 1, Tom Jolly, print editor for the Times, tweeted a preview of the next morning's headline: “As chaos spreads, Trump vows to 'end it now.'" Another straightforward headline that the left could not let stand. After a “you've got to be kidding me” tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a slam from U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, ("The New York Times headline writers are going to 'both sides' the country to death”) and yet another angry mob, the Times caved once again and published the ideologically pure headline “Trump threatens to send troops into states.”
In the end, a letter to the editor dated June 8 by Josephine Novak, herself a former editor, said it all:
“While I deplore the views of Sen. Tom Cotton, I am dismayed at viewpoint censorship on the opinion page of my daily source of news. As a retired editor of the opinion page of a national newspaper, I labored (albeit sometimes with gritted teeth) to make sure that my pages were used as an honest platform and not a selective method of indoctrination. However desirable and tempting that option might appear, it is a misuse of a powerful press weapon that can rapidly turn journalism into dangerous propaganda.”
Dangerous propaganda indeed. Rest in peace, New York Times. You earned it.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.