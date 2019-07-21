Commemorations are over, and the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” is as much a part of history as the moment itself.
Of the total 195 hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds from liftoff to splashdown of the Apollo 11 mission, Armstrong and lunar module pilot Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin Jr. were actually outside the lunar module only two hours, 31 minutes and 40 seconds. It took longer for them to gear up for exit (more than three hours) than their entire moon walk.
While those of us born in time to witness the Apollo 11 landing in real time will forever remember where we were at that moment, far fewer of us remember the liftoff back to the command module — a liftoff that was anything but guaranteed.
There was only one ascent engine on the lunar module. If it didn’t ignite, an entire world would never again look at the moon in the same way. Whether looking up from America or Afghanistan, a ship on the ocean or a mountain peak, night after night would be a constant reminder that two men were up there, never to return.
The possibility was real enough that President Richard Nixon asked his speechwriter, William Safire, to draft a message and plan in case of failure. Safire’s disaster plan went to chief of staff H.R. Haldeman on July 18, 1969. It would not be shared with the public for 30 more years, until historian James Mann, then researching a book on the opening of China, discovered a memo titled “In event of moon disaster.”
Writing this week in The Washington Post, Mann reflected on his find and the emotions still with him: “The short text still brings tears to the eyes. ... What Safire wrote would have qualified as the most eloquent speech Nixon ever gave — and one of the most poignant by any American president. Thankfully it never had to be delivered.”
I could not agree more, and on this anniversary, I find it appropriate to reprint it in full:
“Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace.
“These brave men, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, know that there is no hope for their recovery. But they also know that there is hope for mankind in their sacrifice.
“These two men are laying down their lives in mankind’s most noble goal: the search for truth and understanding.
“They will be mourned by their families and friends; they will be mourned by their nation; they will be mourned by the people of the world; they will be mourned by a Mother Earth that dared send two of her sons into the unknown.
“In their exploration, they stirred the people of the world to feel as one; in their sacrifice, they bind more tightly to the brotherhood of man.
“In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men of flesh and blood.
“Others will follow and surely find their way home. Man’s search will not be denied. But these men were the first, and they will remain the foremost in our hearts.
“For every human being who looks up at the moon in the nights to come will know that there is some corner of another world that is forever mankind.”
The memo ends with instructions for the president to call the widows prior to the speech and “at the point when NASA ends communications with the men: A clergyman should adopt the same procedure as a burial at sea, commending their souls to ‘the deepest of the deep,’ concluding with the Lord’s Prayer.”
In a 1999 interview with “Meet the Press” host Tim Russert, Safire was more direct: “At that time, the most important, the most dangerous part of the moon mission was to get that lunar module back up into orbit around the moon and to join the command ship. But if they couldn’t — and it was a good risk that they couldn’t — then they would have to be abandoned on the moon, left to die there. And mission control would then have to, to use their euphemism, close down communication and the men would have to either starve to death or commit suicide.”
Starvation or suicide.
Such could have been the turn of history. Instead of a celebration this weekend, solemnity and remembrance. Without one circuit, lighting up one engine, an entirely new and terribly tragic timeline would have been created.
Thank God it wasn’t.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
