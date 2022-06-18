The date was May 9, 2022. The author was Siobhan Hughes, the Wall Street Journal’s Capitol Hill reporter: “The Senate swiftly passed a bill to expand police protections for Supreme Court justices to include their immediate family members, in the wake of protests following a leaked draft ruling that indicated the court could overturn Roe v. Wade. The measure passed late Monday by unanimous consent. The broad support in the Senate suggests a clear pathway to passage in the House, but no immediate plan was set.”
Ms. Hughes was not alone in her optimism. A betrayal in the Supreme Court and a decision by Politico to publish had unleashed a torrent of hate against the court — hate so palpable that even a 50/50 divided Senate found a way to unite.
The Senate bill, the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, is a single page with but two operative sentences.
The purpose: “To amend Title 40, United States Code, to grant the Supreme Court of the United States security-related authorities equivalent to the legislative and executive branches.” Such protections would be given to “any member of the immediate family of the chief justice, any associate justice, or any officer of the Supreme Court if the marshal determines such protection is necessary.”
With the bill passing on a Monday, it was not unreasonable to think that with tensions increasing daily, the House would vote before week’s end and President Joe Biden could sign it into law by the weekend. But reason is a rare find these days.
The House of Representatives has become “Nancy’s house” since she became speaker for the second time. It’s ruled with an iron fist and a party-first mentality that has resulted in one of the most divisive and unprecedented eras in House history.
She ruled over the first impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump in Lavrentiy Beria style — “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” — and followed up the second with even more abuse of power and disregard for history, precedent and decorum.
The Jan. 6 commission is yet another Pelosi legacy. Tossing aside over two centuries of House protocol, her decision to refuse the minority party the ability to pick its members for the body ensured said body would be the sham that it is: a partisan, political vendetta against a man hated by each and every hand-picked member.
I have no problem with Trump being held to account for his role in fanning the flames leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, but I have a big problem with a sham commission with outcome predetermined.
So when Pelosi still refused to bring the bill up for an immediate vote a day after Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi, California, had been charged in federal court with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, I wasn’t surprised she once again took the low road.
Her response to reporters that day was telling: “The justices are protected. This issue is not about the justices. It’s about staff and the rest. There will be a bill, but no one is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill.”
So, too, the likes of Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, on Tuesday during pre-vote debate: “I want to remind the American public why they brought this bill to the floor. It’s not because it really does anything; it’s simply a talking point.”
No, Ms. Escobar, it is not a “talking point.” There’s a special place in that certain area of extreme heat below us reserved for people who can so toss aside security for the families of Supreme Court justices. Especially when it’s the actions of activists associated with that person’s own political party that are putting lives in jeopardy in the first place.
There are hot heads on both sides. But there is only one side releasing home addresses and school, church and social information on conservative Supreme Court justices — justices with school-age children.
Over a month ago, Pelosi was handed a slam-dunk bill she could have immediately put to a vote to send a clear message that such activity was not acceptable. She chose not to. Adding insult to injury, as of column deadline, Biden has yet to step up and condemn this behavior.
So much for “uniting the nation,” eh, Joe?
