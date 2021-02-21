After watching President Joe Biden unilaterally yank jobs out from under thousands of American families, open again our southern border to thousands more to flood a job market still reeling from the worst pandemic in a century and shun Israel while finding time for Russia and China, I was in desperate need of some good news.
So, the recent news that one of the largest political scams in modern history — the Lincoln Project — is on the verge of collapse is indeed good news.
As a political junkie, its eight founders — George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn, Ron Steslow, Reed Galen and Mike Madrid — were not new to me in name. But over the summer of 2020, they did manage to teach even this cynic that no matter how low the political consulting class can be one day, tomorrow it can and will sink lower.
After all, when your primary source of income is soliciting donations from one side to trash the other and skimming enough off the top to keep it going from one election to another, you’re not going to be teaching a college ethics class any time soon.
When the four principal founders — Conway, Schmidt, Weaver and Wilson — announced Lincoln Project in a December 2019 New York Times op-ed, they did so with rhetoric so heavy in hypocrisy it’s amazing they didn’t suffocate from the weight of writing it.
Considering their known hatred for President Donald Trump — “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles ...” — the tone was expected. They worked to ensure that the 2020 election results would not “enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House.”
But when they wrapped themselves in the Battle of Gettysburg and implied they were on the level of Lincoln and it was only by the defeat of the great “scourge of Trumpism” that the nation would “knit itself back together,” they abandoned all rights to claiming that their little venture was anything but a vanity project to pad their own bank accounts.
While the Lincoln Project did indeed get their Biden victory wish, their goal of “restoring to this nation leadership and governance that respects the rule of law, recognizes the dignity of all people and defends the Constitution and American values at home and abroad” is now even further out of reach.
With his blizzard of executive orders, Biden makes no secret to Americans at home that the political left is now firmly in charge and to governments abroad that the words “American exceptionalism” shall dare not be uttered by any member of his administration. Centralized planning from Washington, D.C., and international constraints from Brussels are the new normal, dissenters be damned.
I do not miss the Twitter tirades or the arrogance, but on the policies moved forward, the regulations reformed, energy independence, securing our borders, his support for religious liberty, putting China on notice, demanding NATO members pay up, the pivot in the Middle East, the Trump administration did more to advance American interests abroad and grow economic opportunity at home than any since the Kennedy years.
Trump was a lot of things, but anti-American he was not.
After 30 years of watching both “principled” Republican and “progressive” Democrat administrations put party interests above the people’s well-being, it was refreshing to have an administration trying to get more Americans on the bus rather than throwing them under it.
The Lincoln Project is getting nothing more than what it deserves.
The FBI is now interviewing witnesses regarding the at least 21 male victims who have alleged online sexual harassment against Weaver.
Schmidt has been exposed for releasing private Twitter messages between fellow founder Horn and reporter Amanda Becker, and Madrid, Steslow and others are coming under scrutiny because, as Becker also reports, “more than half of the nearly $90 million raised by the project flowed to firms controlled by its various founders. Once it was there, there was usually no way to track how they spent or kept it.”
For more than a year, the Lincoln Project founders appeared in virtually every time slot CNN, MSNBC and the Sunday Morning network talk shows had to offer. Even "60 Minutes" gave them time with a segment — “Inside the Lincoln Project,” with Lesley Stahl.
Which brings me to close with a tweet by Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip:
“Is the press in the United States really any better at informing its own citizens than the press in China? We assume it is, but our press brought us non-stop hoaxes, narrative distortions, and out-of-context reporting for the past five years.”
And it also gave us the Lincoln Project.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
