Eighty years ago today, the USS Yorktown limped into dry dock at Pearl Harbor to repair damage suffered during her Coral Sea engagement. Rear Adm. Aubrey Fitch estimated the time for damage repair at 90 days.
Three days later she put back to sea with repairs ongoing to join Enterprise and Hornet in the upcoming Battle of Midway.
Thanks to the code breaking skills and a brilliant radio deception by Cmdr. Joseph Rochefort’s crypto-intelligence unit, the Americans knew the Japanese were coming and took up positions to the east of the islands to maximize the element of surprise, yet still be within striking distance.
Midway was but a speck of land equivalent to a grain of sand in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, but in May of 1942 its strategic importance made it Mount Olympus.
If the Japanese took Midway, it would mean the entire South Pacific would be open for their taking. No Guadalcanal or New Guinea campaign, Australia would be isolated, and Pearl Harbor itself could again be in danger.
As battles go, it was one of those that wasn’t just recorded in history, it literally defined it. Had the U.S. not prevailed, the additional devastation and loss of life to both sides would have been incalculable.
It is also one of those battles where fate took a front-row seat. Had any one of the elements not happened as they did, the world would not just have a different history, it could quite possibly have a very different present.
But it wasn’t just luck and fate that put the Japanese back on their heels that day, it was also, as so many times before and has been since, the utter selflessness and bravery of the individual American.
Immediate case in point, one Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron and his decision to lead Torpedo Squadron Eight into attack without fighter cover and the decision of each of his men to follow him — a decision that would cost all but one of them, Ensign George Gay, their lives. (Gay survived his crash landing and watched the entire battle firsthand until being rescued over 30 hours later.).
It was their sacrifice and the two attacks that followed from Enterprise and Yorktown that brought the Japanese fighter air patrol down to sea level. When all three American dive bomber squadrons arrived over the Japanese fleet almost simultaneously, the die was cast.
Within minutes, three of the four Japanese carriers were burning and out of commission, having to eventually be scuttled.
One commander, one decision, one squadron that set it all in motion and wrote in real time the history we read today.
Unfortunately for Yorktown, the fourth carrier, Hiryu, counterattacked in two waves, attacks that three bombs and two torpedoes later found Yorktown without power and listing 23 degrees to port.
Yet still she lived. Not until two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine on June 6 did she the next morning at last turn on her port side and slip below the waves upon the ocean she’d so proudly served.
There aren’t enough columns in one lifetime to tell the stories of all the decisions, the battles, the acts, that determined for better or worse the fate of lives we’ll never know.
You know the big ones: The Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan.
What you don’t know are all the others, the more than 300 military deployments at home and abroad that also fill the American timeline. The locations span from Western Pennsylvania, where President George Washington led troops to quell the Whiskey Rebellion, to virtually every speck of land on Earth sans Australia and Antarctica.
From Sumatra to the Falklands, Fiji Islands to Angola, the list of deployments during the 19th century alone boggle the mind. While the United States was not the world power she is today, barely a year went by when our military wasn’t deployed. Starting with the First Barbary War that gave the Marines their “to the shores of Tripoli” to engaging Filipino revolutionaries following the Spanish-American War, the 19th century was anything but an era of American isolationism.
And with such deployments so, too, came death — not on the scale of national cemeteries and dedications but death nonetheless.
On the calendar, this Monday is listed simply as Memorial Day. Yet for the mother, father, wife, husband, brother, sister, niece, nephew, grandpa and grandma who has received that notice of death over all these years, it was the worst day of their life.
Which is why, once again as I’ve done for years, I ask you: No matter what your plans Monday, please, please take a moment to pray and remember those who gave all that you live free today.
