Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe — Victory in Europe Day — the day the lights truly did go on again.
After almost six years of an evil not seen since Genghis Khan (1162-1227), Adolf Hitler was dead, and peace was at hand.
By the time Gen. Alfred Jodl signed the unconditional surrender of German forces, military and civilian deaths were estimated as high as 8 million. The Soviet Union saw its population from 1940 drop by almost 14%. Between battle, famine and disease, more than 26 million Russians lost their lives.
In just the months from June 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945, more than 100,000 U.S. troops were never to breathe again.
And the world was only beginning to learn of the horror that was the Holocaust.
While it would take another three months and two atom bombs to at last bring peace to the planet as a whole, May 8, 1945, gave humanity a reason to believe it still had a chance, a reason to believe that good really could triumph over evil, that after what in the beginning had seemed to many a hopeless fight had in the end provided a legacy for the future of the greatest fights of all — of freedom over fascism, right over wrong.
VE-Day also marks the day that America assumed her role as superpower. With Europe in shambles, the era of empires such as Great Britain's ending, the U.S. was the only nation left to quite frankly put the world back together.
In the past three quarters of a century, the men and woman who lived those times would set the parameters for the second half of the 20th century and pass on to their heirs a free and proud America to start the 21st.
That "greatest generation" saw events unfold from what in 1945 was barely science fiction to functional technological realities at a pace unimaginable at the time.
From Armstrong's “one giant leap" to the microchip and from the personal computer to life-saving drugs and medical advancements, the world today is indeed a world far, far away from that time not so long ago.
Yet here we are. For as much as has been accomplished in the past 75 years, we now today find ourselves reminded once again just how fragile this thing we call life actually is.
In less than five months, we have watched in agony as a virus from China to race around the world infecting millions and leaving more than 200,000 dead with no end in sight.
An economy that just two months ago was one of the best in American history and the envy of the world is now heading toward self-imposed recession and teetering on the brink of all-out depression.
It may not be tanks and planes and troops marching off to war, but we are at war nonetheless — a war that in one aspect is worse than the military conflict, because this war is pitting us against ourselves. To mask or not to mask, shelter in or open up, social distance or herd immunity, and those with jobs and the 26 million now without.
In previous times not that long ago I could easily write that “we've been through worse, we'll get through this." And while I have no doubt we will get through this, for the first time in my life I worry about what's on the other side.
COVID-19 is pushing a society that was already politically polarized to a point of no return.
Yes, there are pockets of good — General Motors and its ventilator retooling. Ford as well, along with face masks and respirators. The entire U.S. textile industry turning out personal protective equipment and Abbot labs and others scaling up for testing.
There are also pockets of anything but good, especially in the area of arbitrary stay-at-home orders and some state governors clearly overreaching. Washington banned fishing and golf. California is filling skate parks with sand. In Michigan, you couldn't even buy seeds to plant your own garden.
Since our founding, there has always been a push and pull between individual rights and the collective good. As states begin to open up, expect that push and pull to become more pronounced.
While we continue to fight the virus in these coming months, we must also remember to stay ever vigilant that temporary policies implemented in this first battle remain just that — temporary.
The Greatest Generation did not sacrifice for our freedoms only to see us toss them aside out of fear of a virus today.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
