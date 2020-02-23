One of the foundational canons of good journalism is that there should be a high and strong wall separating the news and editorial sides of the business.
In this columnist’s opinion, there is a more than credible argument to be made that today’s national media complex (The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC and the legacy television networks, etc.) has not only demolished that wall but also carries a sizable share of the blame for our current polarization.
The list of news pieces that are either subtly laced or blatantly dripping with opinion is a list that grows daily. But that’s another column for another time.
The topic today comes from the editorial side with a simple question: When does opinion become nothing more than blatant political propaganda?
Growing up on a Kansas farm, my news came primarily from two sources: the radio, via KFH and KFDI, and The Wichita Eagle newspaper. And within that newspaper, I quickly discovered the opinion page and the erudite style of George Will, a style that relays to the reader not just his opinion but the facts and philosophy that support his position.
It is a style that has sadly all but disappeared in this age of the daily existential crisis, an age where talking points and narrative now replace facts and context.
In his recent column “Trump has out-Nixoned Nixon” (Globe, Feb. 19), Robert Reich spins a tale of how our current president is worse than the “I am not a crook” actual crook who resigned in disgrace. I was taking his piece in stride as the usual Reich until this reference to the recent flap over the sentencing of political gadfly Roger Stone:
"In November, Stone was convicted of obstructing Congress and seeking to intimidate witnesses. Last week, prosecutors recommended that Stone be sentenced to between seven and nine years in federal prison.
"This prompted an enraged Trump to tweet: 'Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!' Hours later, Attorney General William Barr decided to seek a more lenient sentence. In response, the career prosecutors withdrew from the case. One decided to leave government altogether."
While there’s just enough truth sprinkled in those two paragraphs, the lack of context is beyond disappointing. A reader who went no further than Reich’s column would be left with the less-than-truthful impression that Trump the tyrant had struck again and civilization had but only days left before he started World War III.
While Reich treats the prosecutors as martyrs, the Paul Harvey “rest of the story” is quite different. Not only is Kerri Kupec, director of public affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice on record that the decision to change the recommendations was made before the presidential tweet, but according to reporting by Jack Gibson and David Spunt at Fox News (yes, there is a news side) an official within the department relayed to them that: “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the department.”
In addition, George J. Terwilliger III, former deputy attorney general and acting attorney general, notes in the lead paragraph of his Washington Post guest column: “The claim that decisions by career prosecutors should in essence be unreviewable by those appointed to leadership positions in the Justice Department is not just wrong, it is also irresponsible. Barr wasn’t intervening inappropriately. He was doing his job.”
He relays from his personal experience as a line prosecutor: “From time to time, I was overruled on decisions involving my cases. My judgment was better for the benefit of oversight and supervision, including from the politically appointed U.S. attorney.”
And then there’s this from his management days: “I recall no one decrying interference when I overruled the recommendation of line prosecutors and the department’s criminal division that a then-sitting U.S. senator should be indicted. He was a Democrat. I also approved the prosecution of another sitting senator. He was a Republican.”
But the money quote is: “Imagine a government agency, or any organization, where there is no supervision of front-line personnel and no ultimate authority bearing responsibility for institutional decisions. That would be absurd anywhere.”
Imagine indeed.
Do I agree with Barr that presidential tweets regarding the department make it “impossible to do my job”?
Absolutely.
But does that mean line prosecutors have no accountability to superiors appointed by a duly elected president? Absolutely not.
And while in the end, any paper, any outlet can publish or broadcast any opinion it desires, should not there be at least a minimum amount of context and fact required?
I think so. But then again, that’s just my opinion.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
