The notes of James McHenry, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention, show that when Benjamin Franklin emerged at its close, a Mrs. Powel asked: “Well Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin quipped “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Over the years, the quote has been used by Americans of all political stripes to contemplate the political strife of the day. And as history shows, we have not been without challenges in keeping Franklin’s republic intact.
The Civil War brought the death of approximately 750,000 Americans — almost two and a half percent of the U.S. population at the time.
The Great Depression brought forth active communists and socialists on American soil until World War II put the national mindset back where it belonged.
By 1947, communism was back as a threat to U.S. national security, but a certain senator from Wisconsin would present a danger far greater.
The scourge of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and the practice of conviction by accusation would rage until the spring of 1954, when appearing before McCarthy’s committee, attorney for the U.S. Army Joseph Welch finally had enough and fired point blank: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
While the threat of communism remained and the Cold War continued heating up, Welch’s words did at least bring about the beginning of the end to the era of America eating her own.
With the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963 and his younger brother Bobby Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, the fabric of America was worn and ragged.
Watergate exposed corruption at the highest level but still we stood. The Constitution that Franklin and his colleagues drafted worked as intended and again, the republic held.
But on June 2, 1986, the U.S. Senate voted to allow television cameras to provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of Senate proceedings. Five years earlier, Sen. Claiborne Pell, D-R.I., warned “the presence of television will lead to more, longer and less relevant speeches, to more posturing by senators and to even less useful debate and efficient legislating than we have today.”
There may be more prescient words spoken by a modern-era politician, but I can’t think of one.
Just a year after turning on the cameras, Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., took to the floor of the Senate (in front of the cameras) and gave his infamous attack on Judge Robert Bork — President Ronald Reagan’s candidate to succeed Justice Lewis Powell on the Supreme Court.
“Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, Blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids ...”
The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time who spoke not a word against such bile? None other than Sen. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., D-Del.
Biden was forced during a break in that process to announce he was ending his first presidential campaign. His plagiarizing of British Labor Party politician Neil Kinnock’s speech at the Iowa State Fair debate had shown itself insurmountable.
His second run fared no better when on the night he announced, Jon Stewart of “The Daily Show” brought up Biden’s description of fellow candidate Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”
Now on his third run, he started by taking out of context President Donald Trump referring to white supremacists at an August 2017 event in Charlottesville, North Carolina, that turned deadly as “very fine people.” He plagiarizes Trump’s tough-on-China, made-in-America policy, and on COVID-19 claimed, “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive,”
The only thing different between Biden of 1987 and 2008 and now is that Biden then wasn’t 77 years old.
On Oct. 18th, the current Biden sent this tweet: “We are in a battle for the soul of the nation. The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back. We must free ourselves of all of them.”
Sorry Joe, you’ve been knee deep with those forces of darkness and division for decades. If you’re the “soul” of this republic, then it’s already lost.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
