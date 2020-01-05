The previous year is now firmly in the rearview mirror, and for the life of me, I can't figure it out. Here it is 2020, and the sun is still coming up (and in the east, no less), the sky has not fallen (no matter how loud the Chicken Little's clucked that it would), and the Trump economic disaster (predicted by many “experts”) has not only not come to pass but is instead a revival not seen for half a century.
For all the hand wringing and gasps by the “establishment” press (The Washington Post, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNN, MSNBC and the three legacy networks) over the horror they see in the fact that Donald J. Trump is still president, the fact is, Trump is still president of these not-so-quite United States.
There were millions of Americans who on Jan. 20, 2017, felt the country could sink no lower than the inauguration of a New York real estate developer as president, but thanks to Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, history now records that on Dec. 18, 2019, it did.
Yes, it was on that date that the House of Representatives voted to impeach with two of the weakest articles ever presented and the only one that did not follow precedent and passed only with the votes of one party.
And in the irony of ironies category, what started out as “quid pro quo” and was then changed to “bribery” because a Democrat-sponsored focus group revealed that quid pro quo wasn't getting the traction House leaders wanted didn't even make the cut.
For all the dollars spent and time wasted, the offenses House Democrats for which want the Senate to remove a duly elected president from office are generic “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress."
Aside from the fact that there is no crime of “abuse of power” in the United States code — our law of the land — the term bumps dangerously close to the “maladministration” that George Mason argued for during the Constitutional Convention of 1787. James Madison, however, was worried that it would upset the balance of powers that he had worked so hard to devise and warned his fellow delegates that, “So vague a term will be equivalent to a tenure during pleasure of the Senate."
As for the “obstruction of Congress," there isn't a Founding Father not turning in his grave right now. We're a Constitutional Republic with three equal branches of government. The executive branch is just as equal in the eyes of the law as the legislative. From Washington forward, there has always been a push and pull between the two.
Yes, Congressional subpoenas have been ignored by the Trump administration. No, that in itself is not an impeachable offense. The place to determine such is in a court of law with the third branch of our government adjudicating the competing claims. A proper impeachment would have seen the competing claims adjudicated by the judiciary as the Founders intended. But as with everything else in this Democrat charade, there is nothing proper about it.
Pelosi and her Democrats told anyone who would listen that they could not wait, that Donald Trump was an existential threat to the United States and his behavior was such an urgent matter that the House dare not wait for the process to play out in the courts.
Until, of course, Pelosi got her two votes of impeachment and as of this writing now sits on them rather than transmitting them to the Senate for trial. After failing to follow precedent throughout her “inquiry," the speaker now attempts to dictate terms of the Senate trial to come.
Evidently, someone forgot to tell her that she has no more control over Senate procedures than the Senate has over the rules of the House.
Dang those checks and balances. Just what were those old white guys in wigs thinking anyway?
While it's anyone's guess what will transpire between now and Dec. 31, there's no guesswork in writing that if you thought last year was chaotic, this one's going to take it off the charts.
A Senate trial, continued House investigations, a most likely brokered Democratic National Convention, Brexit, China/Hong Kong, Iran/Iraq/Syria, North Korea, Mexico vs. cartels are just the known events coming our way.
Toss in the unpredictable that is guaranteed to present itself at some point and the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century is indeed teed up to be one for the history books.
We enter this year more divided than at any time since the Civil War.
Whether we exit it without a second is entirely up to us.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
