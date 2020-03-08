“This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
By the time President Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke those words on March 4, 1933, America was already three years into the grip of the Great Depression. While Roosevelt’s theme was the economy, his thoughts and warnings those 87 years past are as relevant today as they were then.
Thanks to a communist Chinese government more concerned with covering up than confronting it head on, coronavirus (officially now designated COVID-19) has now spread to more than 60 countries, with reported cases approaching 95,000. A high number on its face, yet more than 80,000 are in China, with another 12,000 clustered in three countries: Italy, South Korea and Iran.
The mortality rate ranges from a high of just over 3% in China to .006% in South Korea — and zero in the majority of countries. Such discrepancies stem from the health care system in each individual country, the number of people tested to date and an unknown number of people who incur only minor symptoms that never get reported.
With stock markets around the world battered by uncertainty, Americans have looked on helplessly as portfolio values drop precipitously. How far will it drop? Do I stay in? Get out?
The same on the health side: Mask or no mask? Travel or no travel? Hold the conference or cancel?
Yes, uncertainty has arrived upon our shores, but it is not and will not be the end of the world as we know it.
One thing we do know is that there will be more cases. Among those cases, families will lose loved ones. Just like we did before COVID-19, and just like we will after. That may sound harsh, but sometimes a splash of cold water is needed to bring perspective back to false perception.
This is not a time to panic. It is, however, a time to take precautions and to be self-aware.
And it is past time for politicians and pundits to knock off the partisanship. COVID-19 is a virus; it cares not your politics, your race, your gender or your place in society.
And that includes everyone.
From Democrats falsely claiming that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding was cut to the responsible Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacking Vice President Mike Pence as the head of the federal task force taking on the virus, you’re doing no one any good.
That also includes you, President Donald Trump. This is not a time to paper over bad news. Yes, we need to stay positive, but that doesn’t mean sugar cookies when what we need is a dose of bitters. We’ve been up against far worse, and we’ll beat this too.
But it is most critical at this time that the press knock it off as well.
That means you, Politico, with an article claiming the president called the virus a “hoax” when it was instead a reference to Democrats trying to politicize the crisis. And you, Dana Milbank of The Washington Post: Why did you feel the need to retweet that misinformation?
That includes you, New York Times. What good did you do publishing Gail Collins’ inflammatory column “Let's call it Trumpvirus — If you're feeling awful, you know who to blame?" Or that “anonymous” sourced piece that stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had been “muzzled” by the Trump administration. To which Fauci responded: "I’ve never been muzzled, and I’ve been doing this since Reagan. ... That was a real misrepresentation of what happened."
And for all of you who were calling the president’s executive order banning Chinese nationals' entry into the U.S. on Feb. 1 xenophobic, racist and unneeded: Where is your apology for fanning the flames when that same Dr. Fauci in a press conference Feb. 29 made it clear: “If we had not done that, we would have had many, many more cases right here that we would have to be dealing with.”
Trump is no paragon of virtue, but he took decisive action in the beginning, a team is in place and steps are being taken. Has the response been perfect? No, but I challenge anyone to name one that ever has been.
No one knows what the next few weeks will bring, but I do know this: If we give in to fear, we will without a doubt find a nation paralyzed.
