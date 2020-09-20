It was pre-9/11 America, and I was doing a part-time gig for The New York Times digital division. Yes, that New York Times. Back then, the internet wasn’t even 10 years old, Amazon and eBay were barely kindergarteners, and Google was but a baby brother.
It was in that context, after the collapse of President Bill Clinton’s Camp David Summit between Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in July of 2000, that an online conversation between three strangers began. There was a pro-Palestinian from Boston, a retired U.N. staffer living in Canada, and myself, representing a pro-Israel perspective.
It went back and forth and got heated at times, but it was always civil and in the end (to us, at least) we “solved” the “Israeli/Palestinian problem."
But we also had to acquiesce to the reality that until the Palestinians accepted Israel’s right to exist and denounced terrorism, Israel stopped poking the bear with more settlements, and the rest of the Arab nations stopped supporting Palestinian leadership no matter what, nothing would happen.
And so it has remained to this day.
Until this past Tuesday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani came together in a White House ceremony at the invitation of President Donald Trump to sign the official documents normalizing relations between their countries.
In the 72 years since the founding of the modern Israeli state in 1948, only two other Arab nations have done the same — Egypt, in 1978, under the leadership of Anwar Sadat, and in 1994 Jordan’s Prime Minister Abdelsalam al-Majali signed a peace treaty with his counterpart, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. That signing took place under a cloud of terrorism as Lebanese Hezbollah militia launched mortars and rockets against Israeli towns just 20 minutes prior to the signing.
Such has been the normal of the Middle East now for decades — a normal that first began to crack with President Barack Obama’s much touted “Iran Deal,” in which the Mullahs of Iran were rewarded with a lifting of economic sanctions and a windfall of billions in additional revenue for what turned out to be nothing more than a fig leaf of assurance that Iran would turn away from developing a nuclear weapon. Add in the fact that Obama’s crowning achievement included nothing to address Iran’s role as the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terrorism, and it was only a matter of time before the rest of the Arab world began to push back.
For all the Nobel Peace Prize hype at the beginning of Obama's presidency, his at times outright hostility toward Israel and his insistence on placing the wishes of Iran above all others in the region led to not just more tension but a level of distrust with the U.S. not seen since the 1960s. Between the Libya debacle, the famous “red line” fantasy, and allowing the rise of the Islamic State group, Arab leaders had no choice but to withdraw inward and hope America’s next election would deliver something different.
And oh did it, when on Nov. 8, 2016, Trump shocked the world with his upset victory over Hillary Clinton.
Tweets, insults and shake-your-head moments aside, the one thing Trump brought to Washington, D.C., was a different perspective — a perspective of questioning everything and accepting nothing, especially nothing coming from the Washington establishment that in the president’s mind had gotten the U.S. into the mess he had inherited.
From China to North Korea, from the European Union to the Middle East, establishment foreign policy had accomplished nothing other than fattening the wallets of the connected and a flourishing cocktail party circuit.
And it was in that vein that Trump's first trip abroad as president started in the Middle East. In three days, he met the key players and gave a speech before 55 leaders of Muslim-majority nations that it was not the U.S. but terrorism that was the real road block to peace. It was a speech ignored by many but heard by those who counted.
While the establishment mocked, Trump and top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner set about laying the groundwork for a “new” normal in the Middle East.
The first brick in that path was laid down Tuesday. Reports are that Oman, Sudan, Morocco and possibly even Saudi Arabia are close to announcing normalizing relations with Israel, as well.
How ironic that the one so many deemed so wise — Obama — was the one who left office with the Middle East in flames while Trump, in barely three years, is the one who now has Arabs and Jews uniting in the name of peace.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
