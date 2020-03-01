President Donald Trump came under fire last week for stating that U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor should recuse themselves on cases concerning him and his administration.
On the surface, a Trumpian demand easily dismissed.
On the history? Not so fast.
His ire for Ginsburg relates back to her 2016 pre-election comments against him as candidate — comments that got her rebuked by the editorial boards of both The Washington Post and The New York Times.
The Post noted: “Politicization, real or perceived, undermines public faith in the impartiality of the courts.” The Times added a day later: “Washington is more than partisan enough without the spectacle of a Supreme Court justice flinging herself into the mosh pit.”
Ginsburg acknowledged the error: “On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised, and I regret making them. ... Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future, I will be more circumspect.”
Sotomayor? Not a chance. Her recent dissent on the “public charge” decision was just the latest example of what guides her jurisprudence.
To understand Sotomayor, one must first know the history.
In a 2001 lecture at the University of California-Berkeley School of Law, Sotomayor, then an appellate court judge, noted Southern District bench Judge Miriam Cederbaum's belief that “judges must transcend their personal sympathies and prejudices and aspire to achieve a greater degree of fairness and integrity based on the reason of law” — and then proceeded to promptly disagree with that premise.
She sides with professor Martha Minnow of Harvard Law School that "there is no objective stance but only a series of perspectives — no neutrality, no escape from choice in judging."
Eight years before she was nominated to the Supreme Court, Sotomayor was telling anyone willing to listen that, in her view, impartiality and the rule of law were basically secondary to personal experience and feelings.
In the summer of 2009, the Supreme Court overturned her most publicized case up to that time (Ricci v. DeStefano) when it decided that the city of New Haven, Connecticut, discriminated against 20 white firefighters when it threw out the results of a promotion exam because not enough minorities passed. (Sotomayor sided with the city and its affirmative action concerns.)
In June of 2018, when the Supreme Court upheld that the executive branch did indeed have the constitutional power to restrict entry into the United States to people from certain countries, Sotomayor let loose with a blistering dissent dripping with animus toward Trump. Focusing not on the point of constitutional law before her but instead on his prior words, she even went so far as to compare the administration's policy with the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Talk about putting feelings over fact.
While her recent dissent is replete with dramatic prose — “irreparable harm,” “upend the normal appellate process,” and eroding a “fair and balanced decision-making process” — her tell comes when she notes that the recent stays of lower court injunctions “has benefited one litigant over all others," meaning aka the federal government and the policies of one President Trump.
In her zeal to support her lower-court brothers and sisters, Sotomayor ignores the danger of an increasing number of liberally minded district court judges imposing nationwide injunctions — injunctions crippling and intrusive into a co-equal branch of government — that they in essence nullify the votes of the citizens who elected a president to implement said policies.
This is a danger that Justice Clarence Thomas, writing earlier on the travel ban case, noted: “These injunctions did not emerge until a century and a half after the founding. ... And they appear to be inconsistent with longstanding limits on equitable relief and the power of Article III courts.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch carried that thought forward during the recent “public charge” decision: “The routine issuance of universal injunctions is patently unworkable, sowing chaos for litigants, the government, courts and all those affected by these conflicting decisions.” He added, “Rather than spending their time methodically developing arguments and evidence in cases limited to the parties at hand, both sides have been forced to rush from one preliminary injunction hearing to another.”
President Trump is without a doubt a polarizing political figure. Key word political, as in temporary in time and accountable to voters.
Members of the federal judiciary are not, and as such, a higher standard must be expected.
If not, Thomas Jefferson's warning of the Constitution becoming “a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they may please” turns from a 200-plus-year-old nightmare to terrifying modern-day reality.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
