Never before in my more than four decades of following American politics have I heard “the Constitution” and “our Founding Fathers” roll off the tongues of Democratic politicians more than I have this past week as their “Impeachment Special” train rolled full speed down its one-way track.
Before Thursday's House vote on the next phase of the impeachment inquiry, Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to the floor and opened her remarks by reading the preamble to our Constitution, “We the people, in order to form a more perfect union ...”
She then jumped into a bowl of sound bites that were a mixture of faux patriotism, half-truths and outright political fantasy.
From her insistence that it was a “solemn occasion” to quoting Thomas Paine, “The times have found us,” to her “What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy,” it was a performance for the ages.
And that's all it was — a performance.
For while she was claiming the resolution was a “clarity of purpose, a clarity of procedure, a clarity of fact, a clarity of truth, it's about the truth, it's about the Constitution, we will do so in a way that brings people together that is healing rather than dividing and that is how we will honor our oath of office," two floors down in the basement of the Capitol, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was holding another closed-door hearing.
The treat the Democrats want you to see in their resolution is wording allowing minority rights, open hearings and release of transcripts; the trick they hope you overlook is that all of it is subject to the “approval” of the Democratic majority.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summed it up in a single tweet: House Democrats’ impeachment resolution would just codify their unfair process.
Here’s what it contemplates:
1. No due process now.
2. Maybe some later.
3. But only if they feel like it.
No American — the president or anyone else — should be subjected to this kind of unfairness.
But in the end, Pelosi got her votes and by a margin of 232-196, with all Republicans and two Democrats voting against it.
It was a far cry from Pelosi's previous comments. In November 2018 she told PBS' Judy Woodruff that impeachment “would have to be bipartisan, and the evidence would have to be so conclusive."
Speaking with Jane Pauley, "CBS Sunday Morning" in January, she said, “If and when the time comes for impeachment, it will have to be something that has such a crescendo in a bipartisan way."
And just this past March she told The Washington Post Magazine that she opposed impeachment because it would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”
So what happened?
Quite frankly, the Mueller Report failed to deliver and Pelosi was stuck between her radical left base demanding impeachment and the dread that under current conditions the president truly could be reelected.
Something had to be done — division and damage be damned.
Author and attorney David Shestokas noted in an exchange earlier this week:
"There were two irreconcilable visions for the country in the 1850s and that resulted in 600,000-plus fatalities. There is now a faction that no longer believes in elections if they lose and misuse whatever power they have to undo elections rather than win the next one with policy."
“A faction that no longer believes in elections" — It seems so un-American that it could not possibly be true, yet look back over the past three years and you see example after example of just exactly that.
Only time will tell if Pelosi's promise of transparency and fairness will be kept, but if past is still prologue I suggest not holding your breath.
But I give Pelosi credit for one thing: Holding the vote on Halloween was a stroke of genius because the vote and the sham process that it represents is going to haunt the House for years to come.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
