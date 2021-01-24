Contrary to what our national media had been screeching for days was in imminent danger, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. took the oath of office Jan. 20, and the traditional inaugural speech was given.
The Constitution held as designed, but whether America as founded still has a future is as questionable today as it was on March 4, 1861, when a self-educated lawyer from Springfield, Illinois, took the reigns of a divided nation on the verge of civil war.
I say “America as founded” because at no time in our history has a new president been inaugurated when we’ve been so separated from the principles that didn’t just birth this nation but propelled it to greatness.
When the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth in November 1620, no one could have foreseen what the seeds they sowed would eventually become.
It would take over a century and half between their arrival and that July day in 1776 when our founders set their signatures to the Declaration of Independence, “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
It would take 171 years to get from the Mayflower Compact to the world’s most celebrated document of self-governance — the U.S. Constitution — and another 230 to arrive at our time today.
And while current circumstances preclude a replay of the bloodletting of the Civil War, there is no doubt that in the sense of society and culture, we are, once again, at war with ourselves.
It is a clash of ideologies that the Pilgrims, the Founding Fathers and even President Abraham Lincoln could not have contemplated in their worst nightmares.
It is a clash where the ideals of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are under attack from political forces within our own borders.
It is a clash of self-described progressives superimposing their ideological interpretation of America’s history over the recorded timeline of what actually happened.
In just six decades, we’ve gone from President John F. Kennedy's “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country” to battling an ever-aggressive cancer of "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs."
The philosophy of a 19th century German communist, Karl Marx, is being pitted against the freedoms and liberties fought and died for by generations of Americans.
In his inaugural address, President Biden, spoke eloquently:
“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. ... We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. ... And so today, at this time, in this place, let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another. ... My fellow Americans, I close today where I began, with the sacred oath before God and all of you: I give you my word. I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I’ll defend our democracy. I’ll defend America.”
And he then proceeded to the White House, picked up his pen and turned his back on half the country.
When he arbitrarily stopped border wall construction, he told every Angel mom and Border Patrol agent that American lives and border security come second to his open-border politics. Just exactly how Biden intends to “defend America” without a secure border remains to be seen.
His border strategy is having immediate consequences as a thousands-strong migrant caravan is already on its way north to our southern border.
He so respected the families who depend on the jobs of the Keystone XL pipeline that he stripped them of the dignity of that job in exchange for the approval of his environmental base. And he put every other oil and gas energy sector employee on notice as well by rejoining the Paris Climate charade that puts American workers secondary to China, India and globalist bureaucrats.
Talk about say one thing, do another.
The next four years will determine if 2026 marks a viable, vibrant America 250 years strong or a declining shell of a nation subordinate to a communist China and subservient to international agreements eroding what’s left of the once great American dream.
It was the latter that the Obama administration had us on in 2016, and after the flurry of executive orders signed without even a day in office, it is also the path that the Biden administration is determined to return to.
Biden’s speech may have included the words of unity, but his first-day actions show he plans to be as divisive as ever.
Geoff Caldwell lives in Joplin. He can be reached at gc@caldwellscorner.com.
