On July 18, 1938, a 9-year-old Curtiss Robin landed at Baldonnel Aerodrome, County Dublin, Ireland. The pilot emerged from his plane and is reported as saying, “Just got in from New York, where am I?”
His birth name was Clyde Groce Corrigan, later changed to Douglas, and after his arrival in Ireland, he became known to history as “Wrong Way.”
He had taken off from Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, a little over 28 hours earlier under a flight plan stating he was returning to Long Beach, California.
Although numerous accounts suggest that “Wrong Way” had planned for Ireland from the beginning, Corrigan denied them to his dying day.
While we are not yet 90 days into the Biden administration, the president is fast becoming Corrigan’s political cousin.
His campaign flight plan assured voters that he was the pilot to bring normalcy back to the White House. It’s a plan he has since abandoned.
From his first day in office when he yanked jobs and livelihoods out from under thousands of Americans with his Keystone XL pipeline fit of pique, “Wrong Way” Joe has been pulling the stick so hard to the left that it’s only a matter of time before he spins into a spiral he can’t recover from.
What’s puzzling is why was President Joe Biden is still promoting his charade weeks after his election?
As late as Dec. 22, he was reaffirming that when it came to immigration and our southern border, “The timeline is to do it so that we, in fact, make it better not worse,” that ... ”it’s going to take probably the next six months to put that in place.”
He continued that scrapping President Donald Trump’s policies immediately would be “the last thing we need” and that “guardrails” would need to be established so that America didn’t wind up with “2 million people on our border.”
A day earlier, in an interview with the Spanish wire service EFE, his incoming domestic policy adviser Susan Rice espoused the same: “Processing capacity at the border is not like a light that you can just switch on and off. Migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not.”
Going into Christmas, even this columnist was breathing a sigh of relief that for all the policy mistakes I knew were to come, at least the border chaos we had under former President Barack Obama and Trump would not be repeated.
And then came Jan. 20, when Biden took over Air Force One, and he’s been flying full throttle away from unity and normalcy as fast as that big bird can fly.
Despite what he and Rice had promised in December and despite warnings from the outgoing administration, Biden immediately began demolishing anything Trump.
In a recent interview with National Public Radio, former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf revealed that he and staff had multiple briefings with the incoming administration.
They warned what would come if the Biden administration moved too fast: “If you take down this, there’s no capacity in Border Patrol stations. There’s no capacity at HHS. You will begin to have a backup. And here’s the consequences to that.”
But Biden ignored it all, and here we are — a crisis at our southern border unprecedented and yet a crisis that was completely avoidable.
Two years ago, during the Trump border crisis, Jeh Johnson, former DHS Secretary under Obama, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: “On Tuesday, there were 4,000 apprehensions. I know that a thousand overwhelms the system. I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like, so we are truly in a crisis,”
After that crisis, Trump implemented policies that started the process of bringing security back to the border. Not perfect, but they were working. Customs and Border Patrol agents were again focusing on the cartels and criminals instead of changing diapers and processing paperwork.
On March 26, Julia Ainsley with NBC News reported, “The U.S. Border Patrol has encountered an average of 5,000 undocumented immigrants per day over the past 30 days,” and that the number the day before had already climbed to “roughly 6,000” in that 24-hour period.
In his mad rush to erase Trump, Biden has the United States on pace to the highest number of illegal border crossings in the past 20 years and possibly the highest ever.
Only history will tell if Wrong Way Joe intended this chaos or if he just bumbled into it as he does everything else.
But there’s one thing we do know: The next four years are going to be anything but normal.
And that unity Biden promised? That left the runway Jan. 20 with a flight plan unknown.
