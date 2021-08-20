Words fail me. Except for the ones that the newspaper won’t print. I have tried to be respectful and tolerant of other points of view, but those who refuse to protect the health of those around them are deserving of neither.
This resistance to masking has reached an ugly level beyond comprehension.
In Texas, anti-mask parents are now physically attacking mask-wearing teachers, ripping off their masks and knocking them to the ground. Children wearing masks are being taunted and called sissies. In a number of television interviews, children who have spoken seem to have no trouble wearing masks and understand why it is important. One young boy whose father was a resister liked the mask and thought it was “cool.”
Then there is the spectacle of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to withhold salaries from school officials who try to require mask wearing. After Arkansas’ Gov. Asa Hutchison signed a ban on mask mandates (an action he now says he regrets), 1,000 students and staff were quarantined. This in a state already overrun with COVID-19 patients. On the other hand, there are several states whose governors have wisely accepted the recommendations of the scientists and issued mandates for schools.
In our own area, school boards have chosen to ignore the pleadings of 117 physicians to institute mask requirements in their schools, opting instead to “monitor and see how it goes.” They seem to be listening to the anti-mask parents who are part of the resistance problem.
Anti-maskers shout about their freedoms being thwarted. What about accepting the freedom of those who choose to follow the science and wear a mask?
When did adherence to some political ideology or a warped idea of personal freedom become more important than the health of our children? How can anyone deliberately expose children to a disease that could create life-long health issues for them, if they survive it at all?
I’m no longer patient or tolerant of this nonsense. I am angry at such selfishness and ignorance. Of all the insanities running amuck in this country, this anti-masking furor is the least comprehensible and possibly the most dangerous, and we will pay dearly for it.
Shame! Shame! Shame!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.