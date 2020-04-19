As stated in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, “We the people” have ordained and established our government to, among other things, “promote the general welfare.” If that does not include protecting the health of Americans in the face of a viral pandemic, I don’t know what it means. Yet our present administration has abdicated that responsibility, putting our country in grave danger.
The agencies and policies developed over many years to deal with just such an event have been dissolved, and the knowledgeable professionals involved have been ignored and/or removed. President Donald Trump regularly dismisses advice of the few remaining experts whose admonitions actually have positive effects.
Trump has stated that he accepts no responsibility and in the next breath announces he has total authority as president to do whatever he wants. Sorry, but that question was laid to rest 244 years ago. Article II of the Constitution lists six specific powers relegated to that office, and the 10th Amendment clarifies that those powers not delegated to the federal government are given to the separate states. Trump cannot order the nation back to work and has now backtracked on this stance, saying the governors can decide. But he could backtrack on that too.
Trump says the pandemic is the states’ problem to solve, that the federal government is only “a backup.” Trump’s son-in-law announces that the federal stockpiles of protective and medical equipment, paid for by our tax dollars and desperately needed by hospitals, don’t belong to the states but “are ours." Just who “ours” refers to here is not clear.
Trump has stated that we are testing for COVID-19 more than anyone else in the world, ignoring the fact that fewer than 1% of the U.S. population has been tested and millions cannot be tested because of a huge shortage of equipment, personnel and lack of strategic planning for such a massive undertaking. Yet we know that testing and tracking are the keys to curbing the spread of the disease. (Why would you put a drive-through test site in a neighborhood where most residents don’t have cars?)
President Woodrow Wilson in his first inaugural address in 1913 said, “One of the duties of the government is to safeguard the health of the nation. The first duty of law is to keep sound the society it serves.”
This president has failed spectacularly in this regard. His inability to communicate a simple fact based on the truths that bombard him daily, his constant attacks on the truth-tellers and his obsessive focus on his own self-interest rather than the welfare of his citizens create a profound danger to all of us.
Finally, lest we forget that he is the center of all largesse, Trump has ordered his name to be boldly displayed on the relief checks to be sent out this week, a campaign poster you can take to the bank.
Gwen Hunt lives in Webb City.
