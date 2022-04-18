There are many irrational beliefs circulating in this country that defy explanation. Perhaps a bit of irrationality might be overlooked were it not for the danger that some of these beliefs pose to members of the LGBTQ community and their children.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed the Parental Rights in Education bill (the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill) into law, saying that those who oppose the bill “support sexualizing kids in kindergarten” and “camouflage their true intentions.”
What does he think the opposition’s “true intentions” are, to sexually abuse children?
Whatever logical and workable solutions to the children’s education that may have been offered by the opposition were apparently lost in the fog. Fox News calls opponents of the Florida bill “groomers and predators.” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., not known for rational thought, says, “The Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.” This, from an elected member of Congress.
It would be easy to scoff at such bilge were it not for the fact that people are now acting on this nonsense. There are a growing number of incidents where gay couples with children are being accosted in public, being accused of having kidnapped their child and having homophobic slurs hurled at them in the presence of their children.
Green, DeSantis and other politicians either promoting this nonsense or staying silent about it are running for reelection, some aspiring to the presidency. New candidates seeking offices all across the country are continuing the madness.
History is rife with periods of irrationality, but when Americans in the 21st century can embrace such obvious falsehoods, egged on by their own elected officials who help spread this contagion, we are in a most dangerous place, and I don’t know how we get out of it.
We used to think education was the answer — the more, the better. But it is that very institution that is being held hostage by those who want to ban books, repeal history, ignore science and keep our children ignorant of the knowledge that makes it possible to live and work together in an open and diverse society.
The next few years may be among the most challenging in our history as we confront the growing range of lies and prejudices that plague our society. We must call them out wherever we encounter them, and vote for people who state their objections to them in clear and irrefutable terms. If we don’t do this, we run the risk of becoming a society in which no one can function rationally, to say nothing of what such lies and trauma will do to a generation of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.