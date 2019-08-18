In negotiations with Mikhail Gorbachev concerning nuclear disarmament, which resulted in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, President Ronald Reagan used an old Russian proverb: “Trust but verify.”
That treaty became effective in 1991 and terminated in 2011.
A few months after it was signed, the Soviet Union dissolved and was replaced by the Russian Federation. But the trust between the leaders of the two countries continued even as they changed over the years. In fact, all the presidents after Reagan and up to Barack Obama kept that trust, as did the Russian leaders.
Of course, mutual trust is necessary for any commitment — contracts, treaties, alliances — and a breach of trust can have significant consequences — social, governmental, financial and personal. In U.S. relations with China, for example, The New York Times (July 21) reported that “growing distrust between the United States and China has slowed the once-steady flow of Chinese cash into America, with Chinese investment plummeting by nearly 90% since President (Donald) Trump took office.”
Notwithstanding China, trust in America by other nations is also declining. From the Jan. 21 issue of U.S. News and World Report’s feature on the Best Countries of 2019: “People around the world are apparently trusting the United States less and less. Rankings reveal America has steadily slipped in a global assessment of its trustworthiness during the Trump era. The U.S. reached No. 17 in the trustworthiness ranking in 2016, but lost ground, ranking No. 23 in 2017, No. 25 in 2018 and landing at No. 27 this year. The shift is the latest in global findings that suggest a diminishing standing for the U.S. among the world's top nations.”
And there is not only a trust issue with our own government but also with each other. A July 22 Pew Research Center report, “Trust and Distrust in America,” found that “two-thirds of adults think other Americans have little or no confidence in the federal government. Majorities believe the public’s confidence in the U.S. government and in each other is shrinking, and most believe a shortage of trust in government and in other citizens makes it harder to solve some of the nation’s key problems. Moreover, some see fading trust as a sign of cultural sickness and national decline. Some tie it to what they perceive to be increased loneliness and excessive individualism. About half of Americans (49%) link the decline in interpersonal trust to a belief that people are not as reliable as they used to be. Many ascribe shrinking trust to a political culture they believe is broken and spawns suspicion, even cynicism, about the ability of others to distinguish fact from fiction.”
Of course, one of the most important aspects of trust is truth. It’s almost impossible to trust someone who fibs a lot. Except for that untruth about a cherry tree, our first president never told a lie. Our current president, though, can’t get through the day without telling one.
Constant lying can destroy confidence and credibility and dependability. Our president has been caught lying more than 12,000 times since taking office, but with few or no consequences. As Hannah Arendt writes in "The Origins of Totalitarianism," “the result of a consistent and total substitution of lies for factual truth is not that the lie will now be accepted as truth and truth be defamed as a lie, but that the sense by which we take our bearings in the real world — and the category of truth versus falsehood is among the mental means to this end — is being destroyed.”
Trust is the rope that ties relationships together. Loss of that trust manifests in different forms — betrayal, diminished faith, low morale, anger, disappointment, disrespect, dishonesty, broken promises and even suicide.
I think the painter and writer Walter Anderson sums it up best: “Trust is like a vase. Once it's broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again.”
To that point, the one thing I think we should all hope for to “Make America Great Again” is the restoration of trust in our government and in each other — like Reagan and Gorbachev.
Herb Van Fleet, a former Joplin resident, lives in Tulsa, Okla.
