In recent weeks, global warming has become the topic du jour. This has probably been provoked by the various proposals by the Democratic presidential candidates to deal with global warming and by the brouhaha over the melting of Greenland’s glaciers.
Thus, the debate between global warming deniers and those who agree with science has heated up.
But it’s not the science so much as the related cost to deal with the problem. Democrats’ proposals, for example, range from $1.7 trillion (Joe Biden) to $16.3 trillion (Bernie Sanders.) Most of these include a carbon tax; others would directly tax fossil fuel industries, sponsor renewable energy projects, make energy-related regulations more stringent, and provide grants to state and local governments.
Of course, the right-leaning politicians are having none of this. President Donald Trump has all but closed the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Staffing has dropped to 45 people from 135 at the beginning of his term. In the rare instances when vacancies do occur, they are often filled by people who have little or no science background.
In the spirit of his anti-science beliefs, the president also has eliminated many of the regulations for air and water that were designed to protect human health and the environment. He would rely on the affected industries to police themselves. That policy disregards the very real health effects for the entire nation thereby exposing people unnecessarily to environmental risks rather than address them.
The president’s policies are also out of sync with the people. A major CBS News poll, released Sept. 15, shows that 64% of Americans say climate change is at least a serious problem and 56% believe action should be taken now. This is consistent with a Gallup poll conducted last March that found that some 65% of Americans are worried a lot (44%) or a fair amount (21%) about global warming.
As to the nation’s involvement in the international community’s efforts to address global warming, the U.S. entered into the Paris Agreement in 2016 with 195 other countries to develop programs dealing specifically with greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation goals and financial mechanisms such as a carbon tax.
However, on June 1, 2017, Trump announced that the U.S. would cease all participation in the Paris Agreement.
Because of the president’s inability to understand and appreciate the importance of science, inaction on global warming continues. The relegation of science to a lesser status makes the U.S. less competitive in world markets and reduces our capacity to innovate and to expand and improve our standard of living.
The Yale University Center for Environmental Law and Policy developed an Environmental Performance Index and has applied it to 180 countries. In 2018, the United States was ranked 27th in the EPI, slightly lower than Portugal. Virtually all of the European nations ranked higher than the U.S., but we are going nowhere fast. From 2007 through 2018, the U.S. position in the EPI has remained virtually the same.
Global warming deniers will no doubt continue their assault on the science with their own scientists, but they tend to present their criticisms in terms of conspiracy theories.
The alarmists, they argue, are out for more government grants or for more funding for environmental organizations or work for industries that would benefit from the sale of prevention and mitigation technologies. But of course, such conflicts of interest are also present in the deniers’ scientists.
Meanwhile the effects of global warming are occurring now and becoming more widespread every day. Higher temperatures contribute not only to melting glaciers but to warmer waters, making hurricanes stronger as well as pushing fish further north in search of cooler waters; increasing the size, frequency and duration of droughts; changing growing seasons; producing more air pollution; threatening crops, livestock and drinking water; and much more.
Obviously, there is much to be done to help mitigate the effects of global warming. And there’s no doubt that such an effort will require a substantial investment. On that point, there is a Cree Indian Proverb that seems pertinent here:
“When all the trees have been cut down,
When all the animals have been hunted,
When all the waters are polluted,
When all the air is unsafe to breathe,
Only then will you discover you cannot eat money.”
Herb Van Fleet, a former Joplin resident, lives in Tulsa, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.