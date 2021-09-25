So, Afghanistan is a done deal. We’re officially out of there, they say. I assume that’s until the Taliban does something even worse than what has already transpired, like maybe an Iran-style hostage crisis with those still stranded?
A lot of American blood, not to mention time and money, has been poured into Afghanistan for 20 years. In 2001, President George W. Bush’s original mission there was retribution for 9/11 — to smash al-Qaida’s tribal sympathizers who were hiding Osama bin Laden, the architect of 9-11, with the ultimate goal of nailing bin Laden himself. One of bin Laden’s co-killers, Kalid Sheikh Mohammed, the main 9/11 organizer, got caught in Pakistan in 2003 and has been imprisoned at Guantanamo ever since.
A team of Navy Seals finally got bin Laden in 2011 during Obama’s first term, 10 years after 9/11. Chalk one up for retribution. At the time, it was hoped that our decade of military presence there had stifled al-Qaida and its like-minded Taliban prodigies. It worked, so we stayed for another 10 years until we announced our departure and ingloriously vamoosed. It took the Taliban no time at all to completely take over, and the ensuing events of that debacle are still raw.
During those 20 years of our presence, spanning four American presidents, the Afghan government and its Army were propped up by thousands of American troops and, over time, our mission morphed from retribution and security to a thing called nation building. We were the cradle of democracy, and, by God, we were going to teach the Afghan people how to do it. And our military was there all along to ensure some sort of stability.
But when it came down to it, and their American protectors got up and left, the Afghan government saw what was coming and skipped town. And their army basically chose not to fight for fear of ruthless retaliation on their families from the Taliban. Whatever democratic notions that some Afghanis may have nurtured were quickly slashed by the swords of the conquerer. So much for nation building. If we don’t stay around to protect it, it won’t stay built.
It seems a worthy idea until you consider that Afghanistan is a strongly Islamic country and that some have shown a so-so desire to pursue it but have absolutely no urge or reason to fight for it.
Our Western democratic form of government simply couldn’t last in Afghanistan. Nor did it in Iraq when we pulled Saddam Hussein from his hole, nor did it anywhere else in the Middle East. Our cultures are night-and-day different. We have as much chance of infusing Western thought into Islamic minds as Shariah law would have melding into our own way of life. It ain’t gonna happen.
It didn’t happen in Vietnam, either. The United Nations divided that country into North Vietnam and South Vietnam in 1954. Ho Chi Min took command of the communist North and President Dwight Eisenhower sent American military advisors in 1960 to help the South Vietnamese Army fend off the North’s advances. We got into it full speed in 1965 when the first U.S. Marines landed at Da Nang. President Lyndon B. Johnson had committed to propping up the South Vietnamese government and their army. We spent the next eight years helping them fight Chinese-style communism at a cost of more than 3 million lives, more than 58,000 of whom were Americans. Peace accords were finally signed in 1973, but without American military presence, South Vietnam fell to the communists. Again, our nation building didn’t stay built when we weren’t there to protect it.
Granted, there are some enclaves of semi-Westernism in communist east Asia. In the early 1950s, we fought to a stalemate in Korea at a cost of thousands of American lives and a country divided north versus south. The South Korean version of Western democracy is still there 70 years later, but only because of our continued military presence there.
Taiwan exists as a semi-Westernized exception. But its independence endures only because communist China shies away from all out war to reincorporate it. The Westernized city of Hong Kong was essentially lost in 1997 when the British turned it over to China, and the communist Chinese are deadset to keep and control it. Westerners be gone!
Regardless of one’s attitude toward Islam or communism, it’s nearly impossible to infuse Western ideas of government into cultures that have historically shunned and fought against them. Without a strong American military presence to keep the peace — or a version of it — cultures that have nothing in common with our Western philosophies have repeatedly reverted to their days of old or worse after we have gone.
One would think that American administrations and presidents from LBJ, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter, on through Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have learned that lesson.
If Biden is truly serious about future foreign policies, if he can be serious about anything, let’s hope that he and whoever succeeds him realize the folly of trying to build new nations out of countries where it’s destined to fail — and that’s almost everywhere it has been tried.
So, how do we proceed?
How do we protect our interests and security when future crises surely arise? For starters, how about abandoning the political trope of never letting a crisis go to waste? Not everything in this world is a crisis, unless you’re a politician whose career is on the line, and that’s your own fault.
Yes, the events of 9/11 and the debacles of Afghanistan, Bengazi, Beirut, Iran, Syria, Iraq, the COVID-19 pandemic from China and other gut wrenchers are legitimate crises, but not everything that arises in this world meets that bar. Just because bad stuff happens in Somalia or Yemen or Indonesia doesn’t mean the United States should send in the troops to nation build and make all things good again. We don’t have the capacity, and most countries would tell us to stay out anyway.
Should we totally abandon the Middle East? Should we not care about communist China or North Korea and their rancid treatment of their own people? Of course we should care, but that doesn’t mean we can do much about it. For our own protection against another 9/11, we certainly need to keep a wary eye on those other worlds and their never-ending “death to America” threats. That’s a given. And with American troops and intelligence assets in 150 countries, we certainly have the eyes to do it. But the days of building new nations that don’t want to be built should come to an end — unless we are willing to stay around forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.