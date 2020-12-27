This has been a brutal year. It has been full of events that might have made you want to scream, at least in your head if not out loud.
Riots, pandemic, racial unrest, election hysteria, stay-at-home edicts, inner-city violence, business lockdowns, media madness, defund the police ... you name it, many people today long for the good old days of tranquility.
So I posed a question via email to 40 friends and acquaintances: What era in American history would you rather have lived in than the present?
The responses I received were all over the board, but most, unsurprisingly, said they would rather have been born into a more peaceful era than today. Nice idea, but when exactly was that?
One responder chose to live in his grandfather's era, born in the 1890s, witnessing the incredible growth of America, the beginnings of the industrial revolution and the birth of the automobile. An exciting time, I suppose, but the responder may not have considered that era's downsides. He would have been in his 20s at the outbreak of World War I and likely drafted into the fight. And if he survived the chlorine gas and machine guns, he would have returned home to millions dying from the 1918 flu. So much for escaping the current pandemic. And if he survived that, how would he have reacted when the Great Depression slammed him and his family in the 1930s?
Another responder said of that era, "Too many rodents, too much mud, muddied human spirit, and oppression." Mud and equine droppings were a fact of life in the horse and buggy days, but oppression? She's right.
Only white males were allowed to vote back then.
Another responder also chose his grandfather's era, born in 1875. Too old to serve in World War I and a senior citizen during World War II, I wonder if that responder would have enjoyed radio reports of Pearl Harbor or D-Day, hearing of thousands of deaths and praying that his son wasn't one of them. That responder's first decades of life would have been without electricity or running water or even toilets. Cords of firewood would have kept his family from freezing in winter and oil lamps would brighten their house at night, but that's a far cry from flipping a switch for heat or lighting a dark room. A simpler time? Sure. But less stressful than today? I've got my doubts.
Oddly, not all responders chose to live in peaceful times. One, who is a retired U.S. Navy pilot, chose to be born into the World War II generation, flying a P-51 against the Germans. He chose that era out of deep respect for those those who served. I heartily agree, but would he really want to have fought World War II? Or does he simply admire and idolize the generation who did? There is a world of difference between the two.
Most responders chose to remain in our present era. Millenials and Gen Xers cited cellphones and email as understandable rationales.
One responder, who I knew in college long ago, had a different perspective. He headed for the San Francisco Summer of Love when he was 18 years old. Would he do it again? He replied, "Hell yes! San Francisco was a total groove." He didn't say much about his year as a U.S. Army medic in Vietnam.
One responder nailed some very applicable points about the 1930s and the lack of drugs for common illnesses, no life-saving antibiotics or vaccines. The 1950s, he said, were calm except if you were Black and weren't allowed in restaurants or city swimming pools.
As for myself, I'm staying in the present, even with its unpleasantries. It's a choice of the known versus the hazards of earlier times.
Life isn't a golden oldies radio station playing only your favorite tunes. Life is full of songs you don't like.
History repeats itself, and whatever era you would like to have lived in, its conflicts walk right into the future. An old Moody Blues album from 1967 says it all. It is titled "Days of Future Past."
